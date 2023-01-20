Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester (in pink) conceded a total of 106 points in their two pool-stage losses to Leinster

Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Gloucester Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio Gloucestershire via the BBC Sport website

Gloucester are without injured back-row forwards Ben Morgan and Ruan Ackermann for their Heineken Champions Cup game in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Albert Tuisue and Jack Clement come in as two of six changes to the side beaten by Leinster last time out.

Jonny May, left out of England's Six Nations squad earlier this week, retains his place on the wing.

The Cherry and Whites start ninth in Pool A and realistically require a win in France to go through to the last 16.

Bulls, Harlequins, Racing 92, Gloucester, Lyon and Bordeaux-Begles all still have a chance of claiming one of the three remaining qualification spots from Pool A.

They are currently outside the top eight because of their inferior points difference compared to Racing 92, as a result of two heavy defeats by Leinster in the pool phase.

The hosts have lost all three of their pool matches to date but could still qualify for the knockout stage with a victory and several results elsewhere going in their favour.

Line-ups

Bordeaux-Begles: Ducuing, Cordero, Uberti, Falatea-Moefana, Tambwe, Jalibert, Gimbert; Boniface, Sa, Falatea, Jolmes, Cazeaux, Miquel, Diaby (c), Timu.

Replacements: Lamothe, Poirot, Vaotoa, Marais, Giammarioli, Zabalza, Garcia, Dubie.

Gloucester: Barton, May, Kveseladze, Atkinson, Thorley, Twelvetrees, Varney; Rapava Ruskin, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Jordan, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.

Replacements: Blake, Erlington, Ford-Robinson, Clarke, Thomas, Chapman, Reeves, Evans.

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Touch judges: Andrew Cole, Paul Haycock (both Ireland)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)