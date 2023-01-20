Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fin Smith was one of five uncapped players included in England's squad for the upcoming Six Nations

Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v La Rochelle Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton via the BBC Sport website

Northampton have made seven changes to their starting line-up to face Heineken Champions Cup holders La Rochelle at Franklin's Gardens.

Italy scrum-half Callum Braley starts alongside fly-half Fin Smith, who was called up by England this week.

Northampton cannot reach the last 16, but could still qualify for the knockout rounds of the Challenge Cup.

The French club, meanwhile, have won all three of their games in Pool B to qualify for the next phase.

Northampton will field a completely new front row compared with the side that lost narrowly to Munster last weekend, with hooker Robbie Smith joined by props Ethan Waller and Ehren Painter.

Centre Fraser Dingwall, wing Courtnall Skosan and flanker Aaron Hinkley are the other additions to the starting side named by Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson.

Smith will be keen to impress new England head coach Steve Borthwick once more, after being named as one of five uncapped players in the England squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Line-ups

Northampton: Furbank, Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan, F Smith, Braley; E Waller, R Smith, Painter, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Haywood, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, James, Sleightholme, Ramm.

La Rochelle: Dulin, Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule, Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Lagrange, Atonio, Sazy, Picquette, Botia, Bourdeau, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe, Lavault, Dillane, Boudehent, Berjon, Thomas.

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Touch judges: Eoghan Cross, Dan Carson (both Ireland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)