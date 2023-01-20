Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens beat Edinburgh 30-26 in the reverse fixture between the teams in December

Heineken Champions Cup: Edinburgh v Saracens Venue: DAM Health Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sport website

Edinburgh and Saracens go into their final Heineken Champions Cup pool fixture with plenty still to play for.

Both teams have already qualified from Pool A but are bidding to secure home advantage in the next round.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has named the same starting team that achieved a bonus-point win over Lyon in their most recent pool match.

Scotland-capped trio Luke Crosbie, James Lang and Ben Vellacott are the three new additions for Edinburgh.

Flanker Crosbie and centre Lang have recovered from concussion and successfully completed return-to-play protocols to start, with Crosbie lining up in the back row alongside Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

Saracens are in pole position to secure a home tie in the last 16 having won all three of their pool matches so far, and avoiding defeat in Scotland's capital will be enough for confirm a finish inside the top four.

A repeat of the narrow loss to Sarries in the reverse fixture in December would leave Edinburgh facing an away tie when they return to Champions Cup action at the end of March.

The English Premiership leaders are again without suspended England captain Owen Farrell, but Billy Vunipola - left out of Steve Borthwick's Six Nations squad earlier this week - will start a match packed with internationals on both teams.

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Immelman, Blain, Bennett, Lang, Kinghorn, Savala, Vellacott; Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist (co-captain), Ritchie (co-captain), Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: McBurney, Venter, Atalifo, Hodgson, Haining, Pyrgos, Hutchison, Goosen.

Saracens: Daly, Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland, Goode, Van Zyl; Maku Vunipola, George (c), Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Hislop, Judge, Isiekwe, Dan, Davies, Manu Vunipola, Lewington.

Match officials

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Touch judges: Jonathan Gasnier, David Beun (both France)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)