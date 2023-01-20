Ruben van Heerden's try against Gloucester in October began a run of four tries in four successive Premiership games

Exeter Chiefs lock Ruben van Heerden has left the club after less than a season with the Premiership side.

The 25-year-old will return to his native South Africa and has joined Cape Town-based Stormers.

Van Heerden scored five tries in 14 appearances after his summer move from Sharks, but had struggled to settle.

"Ruben came and saw me a week or so ago and said he felt he hadn't quite fitted in how he liked too," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told the club website.

"I think English rugby and the club wasn't quite what he expected to be and he was very open and honest about it and said he didn't feel he was playing to his potential because wrapping it up, he was just homesick.

"We realise he was missing home and his family and now he's picked up this offer from the Stormers, so we've released him with immediate effect to take up that contract."