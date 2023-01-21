Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Williams (left) celebrates with captain Justin Tipuric after kicking the game-winning conversion

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years.

A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier.

Ospreys await the last 16 opponents and whether they will be at home.

"We are back in European knockout rugby and that's a great place to be," said Booth.

The Ospreys head coach admitted there was not many people who gave them a chance of qualifying.

"When you saw the draw there was a sharp intake of breath among people who would have been thinking we don't need to get ready for April or May," added Booth.

Ospreys are struggling in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as they lie 13th and lost the opening European match at home to Leicester before winning the next three Champions Cup clashes.

"Momentum is critical in any form of sport because it gives you belief and confidence," added Booth.

"Before Christmas we were not finding a way enough but we have learned and improved.

"When we get our team together for a long period of time we can do things like this. It's fantastic to keep on this journey.

"For this group it's halfway through my third season so to get the belief and reinforcement we are heading in the right direction is great.

"It shows what you get if you work hard."

Booth admits character has epitomised the European success.

"We won ugly (against Leicester), we can be much better," he added.

"It sounds obtuse to say that but we have played better and lost. Good teams find a way.

"The advert of a team that cares for each other is how it defends and this European campaign has been built on aggressive defence.

"That is pleasing because it shows they are emotionally invested in the Ospreys, each other and what we are doing.

"This group is special. That's why when we keep it together, it performs like it does."

Booth has based his success on firm foundations as Ospreys have achieved set-piece dominance.

"We have gone back to a few basics in certain areas and got rewards from that," added Booth.

"We have worked extremely hard in my time here at getting the fundamentals correct from a set-piece point of view.

"Duncan Jones and Richard Kelly have done a great job in that aspect to give us good platforms.

"You get a game controlling player at 10 like Stephen Myler, Gareth Anscombe or Owen Williams and we have some potency outside. We have some very good players."

George North (left), Adam Beard (centre) and Jac Morgan (right) are all included in Wales' 2023 Six Nations squad

That last statement is recognised in Ospreys providing 14 players for Wales' Six Nations squad as Booth now loses most of his star names for the next two months.

He hopes that confidence will help Warren Gatland's side during the tournament before the players return for the Champions Cup clash at the end of March or beginning of April.

"The players should feel very confident in their ability beating the French and English champions," added Booth.

"Nothing cements what you do and gives you confidence more than being successful.

"That is a good momentum to have and the Welsh regions have done better in the recent competitions they are in.

"There is some buoyancy and you have a new coach coming in, so that's going to be a new energy. There is the ingredients there for a lot of positivity.

"So we are hoping they have a positive experience in the Six Nations and they come back to us energised."