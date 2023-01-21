Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 40-3 Castres - hosts secure home tie in last 16

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments6

Henry Slade scores for Exeter against Castres
Henry Slade's try got Exeter on the scoreboard after a slow start against Castres
Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Exeter Chiefs v Castres
Exeter (14) 40
Tries: Slade, Penalty try (2), S Simmonds, Nowell, Tshiunza; Cons: Slade (2), J Simmonds
Castres (3) 3
Pen: Botica

Exeter Chiefs overcame a slow start to beat French side Castres and ensure they will play at home in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

After struggling for rhythm early on, captain Henry Slade scored the first of Exeter's six tries after 27 minutes.

Castres number eight Feibyan Tukino was then dismissed before half-time for a shoulder tackle to the head.

Scores from Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell and Christ Tshiunza, plus two penalty tries, earned a bonus point.

The first penalty try was awarded to Exeter by referee Andrew Brace during a crazy five-minute spell before half-time in which all three of Castres' back row were shown cards.

With Baptiste Delaporte and captain Mathieu Babillot sin-binned, and Tukino sent off, Castres held firm despite playing for several minutes with only 12 men.

But the visitors paid for that exertion late on when Nowell and Tshiunza touched down in the closing stages, and they will end the pool phase as the only one of the 24 teams not to take a point from their four matches.

Exeter had already confirmed their progression to the knockout phase with a game to spare but, with a home last-16 tie up for grabs, frustration grew during an error-filled opening.

They trailed to Ben Botica's early penalty until hooker Jack Innard was sent through a gap to feed England centre Slade, who was able to play after his red card against Bulls in their previous Champions Cup fixture was rescinded.

The next three Exeter tries were similar in nature, with driving mauls ending with a Simmonds try and referee Brace twice stepping in after Castres had halted them illegally.

Late scores from Nowell, who was not included in England's Six Nations squad this week, and young Wales flanker Tshiunza completed a comprehensive victory.

Line-ups

Exeter: Hodge, Nowell, Slade (c), O'Loughlin, Woodburn, Skinner, S Maunder; Kenny, Innard, Iosefa-Scott, Kirsten, Jenkins, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Frost, Sio, Williams, Dunne, Fisilau, J Maunder, J Simmonds, Kata.

Castres: Dumora, Bouzerand, Seguret, Cocagi, Larregain, Botica, Kockott; Tichit, Barlot, Chilachava, Maravat, Vanverberghe, Babillot (c), Delaporte, Tukino.

Replacements: Humbert, Tierney, Azar, Kornath, Pieterse, Ben-Nicholas, Blanc, Chabouni.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by tightheadwing, today at 20:46

    A wins a win, but Exeter will need to really sort their game out to progress. Front row looks far too flaky at the moment

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 20:01

    It seems we're only allowed to comment on games involving an English team. BBC showing their bias again. Well done to both sides nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 20:06

      Joe replied:
      As a Welshman it makes a pleasant change to be able to comment on games that don’t just involve our teams

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured