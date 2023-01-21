Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales international flanker Bethan Lewis scored one of Gloucester-Hartpury's four first-half tries against Harlequins

Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier 15s with a 33-22 victory over Harlequins.

The visitors' success at The Stoop was their eighth consecutive win, seven of them coming with a bonus point.

After trailing 26-12 at half-time, Quins got to within nine points but Sam Monaghan's try settled the game despite Ellie Kildunne's superb late score.

Second-placed Exeter kept pace with the leaders, beating Bristol 41-0 at Sandy Park to remain four points off the top.

Cliodhna Moloney scored the Chiefs' first two tries and Australia international Lori Cramer touched down for her first score for the side in a comfortable home victory.

Gloucester-Hartpury tested but continue winning run

Gloucester-Hartpury took the lead against Quins in the first couple of minutes with a score in the corner from winger Rachel Lund.

Tries from Hannah Jones, Bethan Lewis, Zoe Aldcroft and Monaghan secured their victory but they were pushed throughout.

Quins, who remain third in the table, took a bonus point for scoring four tries, with Kildunne adding to earlier efforts from Emily Scott, Chloe Edwards and England hooker Amy Cokayne.

Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn said: "It's an amazing win. We've got a lot of learning to do from that game as well, which is full credit to Harlequins.

"They came at us, their line-out work was outstanding and their driving maul was really good.

"But full credit to the girls, I'm over the moon. To come to The Stoop and get a bonus-point win is outstanding."

Elsewhere on Sunday, Sale moved up to sixth in the Premier 15s table after beating winless Wasps 25-0.

In Saturday's fixtures, defending champions Saracens were 64-20 winners over Worcester, while bottom club Darlington Mowden Park Sharks remain without a victory this season after going down 41-7 at Loughborough Lightning.