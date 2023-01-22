Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake was injured during Ospreys' dramatic win at Leicester Tigers last Friday

Wales hooker Dewi Lake is set to miss at least the start of the Six Nations because of a knee injury.

The 23-year-old limped off in the opening period of Ospreys' Heineken Champions Cup win at Leicester Tigers.

He had scored the visitors' opening try, but was later replaced by fellow Wales hooker Scott Baldwin, who is in line to replace him in the Six Nations squad.

"Dewi is probably going to be injured," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"We are just waiting on an update but it does not look good. If he is ruled out we will bring in Scott Baldwin.

"It's disappointing for him. If you are are going to get an injury it is probably the best time to get it now.

"Hopefully then he recovers in time to potentially be selected later on in the year."

Gatland named Scarlets hooker Ken Owens as Wales' Six Nations captain for a campaign which begins against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday, 4 February.

Dragons' Bradley Roberts is the other hooker in the Wales squad.

Lake was also named in Wales' autumn squad, but missed the series which spelled the end of Wayne Pivac's coaching reign after he picked up a shoulder injury.

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee, Sam Parry of Ospreys and Scarlets' Ryan Elias are currently injured.

Baldwin, 34, has not played for Wales since 2017 after making his debut in 2013.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said after the win against Leicester: "Dewi is a tough boy so if he leaves the pitch it is probably not great.

"We are just hoping he is back as soon as possible, especially with his Welsh hat on as well.

"It was a knee injury, it got bent backwards, and we just have to hope it is one of those things that recovers quickly.

"He is abrasive and we play a collision sport, and the attributes he has are cherished by any coach and he has made improvements at set-piece.

"He is a young player finding his way, and finding his way very well."