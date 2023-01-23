Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Cowan-Dickie made 10 appearances for Leicester including six in the successful 2021-22 Premiership campaign

Ospreys have signed hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie as cover for injured Wales duo Sam Parry and Dewi Lake.

Cowan-Dickie, brother of England's Luke, has joined the region after leaving Leicester in December 2022.

The 31-year-old will join Elvis Taione, 39, at Ospreys for the Six Nations with Scott Baldwin set to replace Lake in the Wales' Six Nations squad.

"I knew the opportunity to join Ospreys was too good to miss," said Cowan-Dickie.

Lake picked up a knee injury in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Leicester, while Parry is missing with a shoulder problem.

A product of the Exeter Chiefs academy, Cowan-Dickie has also represented England Under-19s and Cornish Pirates and during his career.

He made his Tigers debut in September 2021 as a replacement and scored his first try two months later.

"With the recent injuries to Sam and Dewi, Tom will provide us with important depth at the hooker position," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Alongside ability, Tom comes with a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to the younger players in our squad, especially in a time when we have 14 players away on Wales duty."