Ben Stevenson came through the Falcons academy having been at Middlesbrough RUFC and Yarm School

Wing Ben Stevenson has signed a new two-year deal with Premiership side Newcastle Falcons.

The Teessider, 24, has scored 18 tries in 61 appearances for the Falcons, having been part of the club's academy.

Stevenson played junior rugby for Yarm School and Middlesbrough Rugby Club before making the switch to the professional game.

"Ben is another one of our homegrown players to have come through," director of rugby Dave Walder said.

"He's a good finisher who brings pace and power to the game, and it's great news for the club that the likes of Ben see their future here."

Stevenson added: ""A lot of us came through the academy here and it's great to be part of your local club.

"We've also had a few good results lately, there's a lot of positivity around the place and I'm happy to have the contract all sorted."