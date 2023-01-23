Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Williams has featured more than 100 times in the Premiership since making his debut for Worcester in 2013

Exeter Chiefs have signed forward Mike Williams from fellow Premiership club Bath until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old made 49 appearances for the Blue, Black & Whites after joining in 2019 following stints with Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers.

Chiefs had been looking to strengthen their pack after lock Ruben van Heerden returned to his native South Africa.

"With Ruben moving on, the opportunity came up for me to head down here," Zimbabwe-born Williams said.

"I've obviously come up against the Chiefs a lot in the past, so I know a few of the guys well and what the team are capable of. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."