Jack Walker has been first choice for much of his time at Harlequins

Harlequins hooker Jack Walker has signed a new contract.

The club have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's new deal who moved to the Stoop from Bath in the summer of 2021 and has played 41 times.

The former England Under-20 player was called into the senior England squad for last summer's tour of Australia but did not win a Test cap.

"I've enjoyed every minute of my first two seasons since starting with this team," Walker told the club website.

"Playing in knockout rugby and receiving a call up to the national side have been highlights of my time with Harlequins so far, but this is a hugely enjoyable place to come in to work at every day."

Walker has been Quins' first-choice hooker for much of his time at the club - starting 30 of 31 games last season and nine of 10 this term.

"His set-piece work is always reliable and he remains a huge asset to this club both on and off the field," Harlequins line-out and defence coach Jerry Flannery said.

"Being selected for England is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

"At just 26 he has an incredibly exciting career ahead of him and we're thrilled that he's made the decision to continue it at Quins."