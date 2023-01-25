Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lovejoy Chawatama has played 16 times for London Irish this season

London Irish prop Lovejoy Chawatama has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 30-year-old, who moved to the Exiles in January 2017, has played 84 times for the club and twice helped them win promotion back to the top flight from the Championship.

He was injured for much of last season but has played 16 times this term.

"We are delighted to be keeping Lovejoy's services for the foreseeable future," said Irish boss Declan Kidney.

"He has shown fantastic character this season after returned from his time on the sidelines," Kidney added to the club website.

"He has been a solid staple of our pack this year and gives everything to this club as a player and also as a person, and radiates a great energy which I believe translates into his performances."

The club have not disclosed the length of Chawatama's new contract.