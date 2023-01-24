Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Seabrook has scored one try in three appearances for Gloucester this season

Northampton Saints have agreed a deal to sign Gloucester wing Tom Seabrook for the 2023-24 season.

Seabrook scored the Premiership's fastest debut try in 2018 after 58 seconds against Saracens in 2018.

He has scored a total of 10 in 61 appearances in all competitions for Gloucester, having coming through the Cherry and Whites academy.

"I've played up at Franklin's Gardens a few times already and I love the ground," Seabrook said.

"I feel like I am ready to take the next step in my career, and Saints feels like the perfect environment to do so with the players and staff already on board."

He is Northampton's third signing for next season following hooker Curtis Langdon and centre Burger Odendaal.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson said: "He is an athletic, versatile player who can line up on the wing or in the centres, and he can beat defenders with power or speed which is something we really like about him.

"It takes a lot for a player to put themselves out of their comfort zone and move from their hometown club where things can be safe and steady.

"Tom has shown to us he has the ambition to come to Northampton to try and kick on, which speaks volumes about his character."