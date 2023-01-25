Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto: Northampton pair suspended for Champions Cup red cards
Northampton Saints pair Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will serve bans after being sent off against La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.
Centre Dingwall was shown a red card for a dangerous 39th-minute tackle on Dillyn Leyds and will be suspended for three weeks.
Lock Salakaia-Loto followed late in the game for striking Paul Boudehent and has received a four-week ban.
Saints lost the game 31-13 for their fourth defeat in a row.
A disciplinary panel ruled that Dingwall had made contact with Leyds' head but reduced a six-week ban by half because there were no aggravating factors.
He will be available to play again on 20 February or a week earlier if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention.
Salakaia-Loto was found guilty of a "reckless act of foul play" but his potential ban was cut by two weeks.
The Australia international can play again on 27 February, or a week earlier if he completes the same course as Dingwall.