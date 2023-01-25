Ben Moon has played 302 times for Exeter, scoring 11 tries and featuring in eight finals

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says he is unsure when long-serving former England prop Ben Moon will return to the side.

Moon, 33, is Exeter's longest-serving player, having made his debut in 2008, and is the last remaining member of their 2009-10 promotion squad.

But he has not played since last April due to a neck injury.

"I wouldn't hold out hope that he's going to be appearing soon," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"It's been a challenge for Ben for a little period of time now, it's not just been this season.

"He's had periods in and out with it, it's something that's been affecting him for a little while and because of what it is we just have to be very careful with it."

Moon played in four of England's five games in the 2019 Six Nations

Moon - whose debut came in the old National One division - has featured in all six of Exeter's Premiership final appearances at Twickenham.

He also played in the 2020 European Champions Cup final win over Racing 92, and Exeter's first major final when they beat Northampton to win the 2014 LV Cup.

Moon won eight England caps in the 2018-19 season but did not make the squad for that autumn's World Cup in Japan.

"He's still active around the club, he's still here, he's in training, he's continuing very hard with his rehab and getting everything else he can right, but we've just got to be really careful around that neck.

"It's probably one of those things where it's getting to the stage where there's not a lot more we can do.

"I can't talk for Ben about his future, but you're not going to see him in the immediate future on the pitch."