Abbie Ward has won 50 England caps

England and Bristol Bears lock Abbie Ward has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old was part of the England team who were runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "I can't wait to have my mini-me pitch side next season and show that athletes can be mums too."

The former Harlequins player, who is married to Bristol coach Dave Ward, joined the club in 2021.

Ward also played for DMP Sharks and was part of the squad that won the Women's Six Nations in 2020.

She said the baby is due in the summer and added that she will continue to "train hard" and give her "full support to the Red Roses and Bristol Bears".