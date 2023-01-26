Matt Rogerson has scored 14 tries in his four seasons at London Irish

London Irish captain Matt Rogerson has signed a new contract.

The 29-year-old - who made his 100th appearance for the club in the win over Newcastle last month - moved to the Exiles form Championship side Jersey Reds in the summer of 2019.

Irish have not disclosed the length of Rogerson's new deal at the club.

"I can't thank the supporters enough for embracing me in recent years, and hopefully, many more milestones are ahead for me here," Rogerson said.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney added: "Matt is the consummate professional, on and off the pitch, he sets very high standards for himself and leads by example, always giving 100% to the team and squad, be it in a match, training or off-pitch duties.

"As a true leader through these last few years, he has and continues to be an example that all other players and staff can look up to."