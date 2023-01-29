Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

2023 Guinness Six Nations Dates: 4 February to 18 March Coverage: Watch Scotland and Wales home games live on BBC One; match commentary on Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra or BBC Sounds; live text on BBC digital services; highlights on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app

The 2023 Six Nations starts on Saturday and BBC Sport has live coverage and highlights across TV, radio and online.

BBC One will broadcast live coverage of one game every round, starting with the opening match between Warren Gatland's Wales and Ireland on Saturday.

Radio 5 Live has commentary of England v Scotland as Steve Borthwick starts his reign as England head coach.

Highlights of every match including Italy v France will be shown on Sunday on BBC Two's Six Nations Rugby Special.

Match highlights of every game will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as well as iPlayer shortly after full-time.

BBC coverage throughout the Six Nations

Over the following weeks, BBC TV will show live coverage of Scotland v Wales on 11 February, Wales v England on 25 February, Scotland v Ireland on 12 March and Scotland v Italy on 18 March. All the other matches will be shown live on ITV.

BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra will offer live commentary of every game throughout the tournament.

The BBC Sport website and app will feature live streams, text commentaries, and video highlights.

Six Nations Rugby Special, hosted by Ugo Monye, will be broadcast every Sunday evening on BBC Two.

The Rugby Union Weekly Podcast will provide insight and analysis every day during the Six Nations, starting from Monday.

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson and former Ireland hooker Rory Best will have regular columns on the BBC Sport website.

BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of every match of the Under-20 Six Nations, commencing on Friday, 3 February, as well as the Women's Six Nations, which begins on 25 March.

Additional coverage across the nations

There will be further in-depth coverage across the nations from BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.

All Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland, all Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Six Nations fixtures and coverage

All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Saturday, 4 February

13:15-16:30 - Wales v Ireland - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

16:45-18:45 - England v Scotland - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 5 February

15:00-17:00 - Italy v France - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

18:15-19:15 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 11 February

14:15-16:15 - Ireland v France - ITV - BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app

16:00-19:10 - Scotland v Wales - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 12 February

15:00-17:00 - England v Italy - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 25 February

14:15-16:15 - Italy v Ireland - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

16:00-19:10 - Wales v England - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 26 February

15:00-17:00 - France v Scotland - ITV - BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 11 March

14:15-16:15 - Italy v Wales - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

16:45-18:45 - England v France - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 12 March

14:15-17:30 - Scotland v Ireland - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 18 March

11:45-15:00- Scotland v Italy - BBC One & iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

14:45-16:45 - France v Wales - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra

17:00-19:00 - Ireland v England - ITV - BBC Radio 5 Live/Sports Extra

Sunday, 19 March

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & iPlayer

20:00-21:00 - Rugby Union Daily live - BBC Radio 5 Live

Under-20 Six Nations fixtures and coverage

All games are live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Friday, 3 February

19:00 - England v Scotland

19:00 - Wales v Ireland

20:00 - Italy v France

Friday, 10 February

19:00 - England v Italy

19:15 - Scotland v Wales

20:00 - Ireland v France

Friday, 24 February

19:15 - Italy v Ireland

19:15 - Wales v England

20:00 - France v Scotland

Friday, 10 March

19:15 - Italy v Wales

19:15 - Scotland v Ireland

20:00 - England v France

Sunday, 19 March

14:00 - Scotland v Italy

17:00 - Ireland v England

20:00 - France v Wales

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.