Dillon Lewis won the last of his 45 caps against Australia in November

Dillon Lewis looks set to be passed fit for Wales before their Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The Cardiff prop has not played since early December following a knee injury.

That did not stop Warren Gatland picking him as one of three tight-head props for the championship.

Lewis has spent the last week with the Wales medical team and Cardiff head coach Dai Young understands that has put him in with a chance of facing Ireland on Saturday, 4 February.

Young said: "Dillon in now in full training, which is good news, and it wouldn't have been out of the question for him to play this week.

"I asked whether Warren wanted us to give Dillon some game time this weekend [against Leinster] but he was happy."

Lewis, 27, missed the 2021 Six Nations with a neck injury but was a regular throughout 2022 under Wayne Pivac, starting seven of the last eights Tests, including all three on the tour to South Africa.

Young said: "Last week he joined Wales to have a bit more one-to-one rehab, which makes more sense than being with us in a room full of others in rehab.

"If training has gone well, and I believe it has, he won't be too far away for selection for Wales."

Tomas Francis and Leon Brown are the others competing for the number three jersey.

Brown made a successful comeback after nine months out injured in the Dragons' 30-25 defeat by Lions in the European Challenge Cup on Sunday, 22 January.