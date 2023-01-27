Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

No Welsh player has scored more URC tries this season than Keelan Giles with five

United Rugby Championship: Zebre v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via BBC iPlayer. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand.

Prop Nicky Smith will captain much-changed Ospreys at Zebre in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday.

The 28-year-old leads after being overlooked by Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and amid reports he may leave Welsh rugby at the end of the season.

A glut of Wales call ups prompt many changes for the visitors following their European Champions Cup win at Leicester last weekend.

Hooker cover signing Tom Cowan-Dickie is on the bench.

Ospreys' Wales hookers Dewi Lake and Sam Parry are injured while Scott Baldwin has been called up for Six Nations duty with Lake out.

Experienced fly-half Stephen Myler is back on the bench following injury with Jack Walsh starting at 10.

Ospreys boss Toby Booth said: "Zebre are a team that like to play in the right areas of the pitch. They can be unpredictable.

"They'll see an opportunity, being at home and with the players we have that are unavailable for selection.

"But we see this game as a great opportunity to see where our next crop of players are and to keep the momentum going."

Centre Tommaso Boni returns to lead the hosts who are still searching for the first league win after 12 defeats.

Zebre Parma: Lorenzo Pani; Kobus van Wyk, Franco Smith Jr, Tommaso Boni (capt), Jacopo Trulla; Tiff Eden, Chris Cook; Paolo Buonfiglio, Giampietro Ribaldi, Ion Neculai, Leonard Krumov, Josh Furno, Luca Andreani, Matt Kvesic, Taina Fox-Matamua .

Replacements: Jacques Du Toit, Alessio Sanavia, Riccardo Genovese, Jan Uys, Giovanni Licata, Ratko Jelic, Damiano Mazza, Geronimo Prisciantelli.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Michael Collins, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith (capt), Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Huw Sutton, Jack Regan, Harri Deaves, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Tom Cowan-Dickie, Garyn Phillips, Rhys Henry, James Fender, Tristan Davies, Matthew Aubrey, Stephen Myler, Iestyn Hopkins.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Clara Munarini & Riccardo Angelucci (Italy)

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland)