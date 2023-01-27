Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Byron Haywrd says Dragons back row Ryan Woodman was the "overwhelming candidate" to lead Wales

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward has named a 36-man squad for the Under-20 Six Nations.

The squad, which will be led by Dragons back row Ryan Woodman, includes 11 players who featured in last year's Under-20 Summer Series.

Hayward says Wales "are in a good place" ahead of their tournament opener against Ireland on 3 February.

Wales finished fifth in last year's Six Nations, with their solitary victory coming against Scotland.

Ireland triumphed in 2022 courtesy of a Grand Slam, which included a 53-5 win over Wales.

"It is the strongest squad we could have picked because of recruitment," Hayward said.

"Our identification of this squad has been really thorough since last September and we're in a totally different place to where we were 12 months ago.

"We are inexperienced up front in the front five in terms of age and playing-wise at this level but we have experience in the back line and it's always the same every year, it is one or the other," Hayward added.

"I've watched virtually every game these boys have played from September this season, either by footage or watching the games.

Wales Under-20s romped to a 71-12 win against Poland's senior men's team as part of their preparations for tournament.

"We've also had workshops, plus we had a match against Scotland pre-Christmas and then we had Poland, and we've also had two hit-outs against Cardiff Met and Pontypool in the last couple of weeks, so preparation wise I think we're in a good place."

After facing Ireland in Colwyn Bay, Wales travel to Scotland on 10 February. England then visit Colwyn Bay on 24 February before Wales complete the tournament with trips to Italy (10 March) and France (19 March).

Aberavon's Marc Breeze has joined Wales' coaching team after Richard Kelly took up a full-time coaching role at Ospreys.

Wales Under-20s Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Freddie Chapman (Ospreys), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Isaac Young (Scarlets), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys),Will Couch (Scarlets), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Owain Evans (RGC), Ryan Woodman (Dragons, capt), Huw Davies (Sale), Caleb Salmon (Scarlets), Tom Caple (Dragons), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby).

Backs: Archie Hughes (Scarlets), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Che Hope (Dragons), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Harrison James (Cardiff Rugby), Iwan Jenkins (Exeter), Harri Ackerman (Dragons), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby), Harri Houston ((Ospreys), Oli Andrew (Dragons), Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Jac Davies (Scarlets), Kian Abraham (Scarlets)