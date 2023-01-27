Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sioned Harries has played at four Rugby World Cups

Sioned Harries is in Wales' Celtic Challenge side to host Ireland's Combined Provinces XV on Sunday.

The experienced number eight is one of nine internationals in the starting line-up as Wales look to back up their 29-27 win over Thistles in Cardiff.

Lowri Norkett, Niamh Terry and Caitlin Lewis form the back line, with Lauren Smyth and Megan Davies at half-backs.

Abbie Fleming starts at flanker, Teleri Wyn Davies at lock with Kat Evans keeping her place at hooker.

Harries has been capped 69 times by Wales and along with Terry and Norkett featured at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year.

The 33-year-old returns to action having missed the last couple of games with Worcester Warriors in the Allianz Premier 15s.

Mica Evans and Abbey Constable pack down in the front row, with Charlie Mundy slotting in behind.

Mel Gnojek moves to flanker to accommodate Harries at eight, while Catherine Richards forms a new centre partnership with Jenna De Vera.

Wales coach Mike Hill is hopeful of building on last weekend's performance when they play at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday (11:00 GMT).

"There were so many positives and it was great to see the girls' team spirit to dig in and come away with the win," he said.

"That certainly helped build momentum into this week, but we have also highlighted some opportunities that we could have taken and areas we want to improve in.

"We said from the outset that this pilot competition was about developing players and giving others additional game time where needed. The international players have really got stuck into training and their experience is rubbing off on the whole squad."

Hill expects a stern challenge from the Irish, a team of experienced players who have just come off the back of an inter-provincial championship.

"This team, along with the Thistles last weekend, is exactly the type of opposition we want to be playing to challenge ourselves and step up to the next level," added Hill.

"It was exciting to see what the players are capable of in Glasgow and that is what we are asking for again on Sunday."

WRU Development XV: Niamh Terry; Caitlin Lewis, Catherine Richards, Jenna De Vera, Lowri Norkett; Lauren Smyth, Megan Davies; Mica Evans, Kat Evans, Abbey Constable, Teleri Wyn Davies, Charlie Mundy, Abbie Fleming (capt), Mel Gnojek, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Hannah Stephens, Dali Hopkins, Jenni Scoble, Katie Hopkins, Gwennan Hopkins, Molly Reardon, Beth Jones, Amy Williams.