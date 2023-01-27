Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's Maeve Liston (right) will start at full-back for the Combined Provinces side in Saturday's game at Cardiff Arms Park

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has named Ulster backs Maeve Liston and Kelly McCormill in the Combined Provinces side for the Celtic Challenge opener against the Welsh Development XV.

Ulster trio India Daley, Ella Durkan and Sadhbh McGrath are in the replacements for the Cardiff contest.

Ireland international Hannah O'Connor will captain the side in Sunday's game.

The match at Cardiff Arms Park will be the first of the Combined Provinces' four games in the new competition.

The Celtic Challenge is aimed at preparing players for Test rugby and allowing the allowing the national coaching team an extended window of time to work with the country's best young talent following the recent Interprovincial series.

The extended 43-women panel assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin this week.

"After four weeks of high quality rugby with our provinces, it has been great to link up as a squad this week and build for what is an incredibly exciting challenge ahead," said team captain O'Connor.

"There is a great mix of youth and experience in the squad, which bodes really well for us as we try to bring that exciting talent through."

Coach McWilliams added that the competition is a "great opportunity" for the players as the build-up continues to the Six Nations which starts in late March.

"The young players who have impressed us during the All-Ireland League and Interpros have come into camp and been eager and ready to learn, equally the more experienced players have taken on new leadership roles which will be highly valuable leading into the Six Nations," said the Ireland coach.

Following Sunday's opener, the Combined Provinces will play two home games at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium, facing the Scottish Thistles on 4 February and their Welsh counterparts again on 18 February before a final game against the Thistles on 25 February.

Combined Provinces: Maeve Liston (Ulster); Orla Dixon (Connacht), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Kelly McCormill (Ulster), Ella Roberts (Leinster); Dannah O'Brien (Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster); Niamh O'Dowd (Leinster), Emma Hooban (Leinster), Christy Haney (Leinster); Claire Bennett (Munster), Clodagh O'Halloran (Munster); Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Munster), Maeve Og O'Leary (Munster), Hannah O'Connor (Leinster).

Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Leinster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Linda Djougang (Leinster), India Daley (Ulster), Molly Boyne (Leinster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Clara Barrett (Connacht), Ella Durkan (Ulster)