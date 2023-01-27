Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ashton Hewitt is a highly-rated wing for Welsh region Dragons

Welsh rugby's players have joined the chorus of criticism sparked by allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the game's governing body, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Players' body chair Ashton Hewitt and chief executive Gareth Lewis have written to WRU chair Ieuan Evans.

In the letter, Hewitt and Lewis say they are "appalled" by the allegations.

They also back "the strongest possible action being taken as soon as possible".

The WRU has been invited to comment on the WRPA letter.

Meanwhile Evans is to be questioned in the Senedd over the accusations.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) represents players at Welsh rugby's four leading teams, Dragons, Scarlets, Ospreys and Cardiff.

Hewitt and Lewis say they have sent a letter "on behalf" of the WRPA membership to Evans addressing the allegations within the WRU, highlighted by a BBC Wales Investigates programme this week.

'He joked he wanted to rape me', claims Charlotte Wathan

The letter reads: "The WRPA, as a members' organisation, is driven to represent, promote, develop and protect our members and to contribute to a rugby environment that is safe, fair and inclusive for all.

"As stakeholders in Welsh rugby, we all have a responsibility to actively combat any form of intolerance and discrimination - including misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia - setting an example for the wider community to which our organisations contribute. This is something that begins internally.

"These unacceptable incidents, arising from a culture that enables such behaviour, have a profound impact on individuals and communities throughout society, and within the game we love.

"It is time that the WRU and its leadership truly takes responsibility for living up to the inclusive values that rugby claims to pride itself on.

"Otherwise, discriminatory behaviours, with a lack of condemnation and consequences, create an environment that discourages people from being part of our game, including but not limited to women and those from marginalised groups.

"Specifically, we urge the WRU to investigate the process that was carried out when the allegations were originally raised and review the outcomes.

‘We will address the issues we need to address’ - WRU chair Ieuan Evans

"We also call for transparency with all stakeholders and the public regarding the outcome of the review we understand will now be conducted into the WRU's culture, along with what solutions will be put in place as a result, to ensure that such occurrences are prevented in the future.

"Ultimately, we support the strongest possible action being taken as soon as possible, to address the wide-ranging concerns that have been voiced from across the game and our nation.

"Without the appropriate action being taken, it sends a clear message to victims of sexism, misogyny, racism and any other form of discrimination that they are not protected and supported by those in leadership positions.

"Otherwise rugby is not truly an inclusive sport."

The allegations have led to calls for WRU chief executive Steve Phillips to resign.

Figures from politics have joined those calls while WRU sponsors have also expressed concerns over the revelations.

Within Welsh rugby, Cardiff director and businesswoman Hayley Parsons called for Phillips and the rest of the WRU board to leave their posts.

Her email to WRU chair Evans was supported by all four Welsh regions and prompted him to say the WRU is "not deaf to the observations and criticisms" it has received.

Evans has also highlighted the WRU setting up an "externally sourced taskforce" to review its "culture, systems and structures".

"We need to respond to the public scrutiny we are currently experiencing, but this is also the right thing to do. We are listening," he added.

Amid the mounting calls to resign Phillips has faced over the governing body's handling of the complaints, the 58-year-old has apologised but has said he is still the best person to lead the WRU and has not considered his position.

Chairman Evans has also backed him to continue in the role.

Two women have complained of a toxic culture, while another former employee heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Former head of Wales women's rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and said a male colleague joked in front of others in an office that he wanted to "rape" her.

The WRU says that accusation was independently investigated and remains unsubstantiated and that it cannot comment further due to a legal settlement.

It has since emerged that Amanda Blanc, who chaired Welsh rugby's professional board between 2019 and 2021, warned the WRU it had a problem before the sexism claims emerged.

Ms Blanc, now chief executive of Aviva insurance company, told the WRU it had "deep-rooted" culture and behavioural problems, that a union-commissioned review into the women's game was "insulting to women" and warned of an equality and diversity "ticking timebomb".

