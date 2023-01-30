Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Gatland was re-appointed Wales head coach in December to succeed Wayne Pivac

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Warren Gatland will start his second spell as Wales head coach on Saturday - but who should he pick to face Ireland in the Six Nations opener?

After Gatland returned to replace Wayne Pivac, would you like to see him make significant changes to Wales' team?

He has included four uncapped players in a 37-man squad and recalled players such as Rhys Webb and Rhys Patchell.

Dan Biggar, Wyn Jones and Liam Williams have also returned to the squad after injury problems.

So what does the make-up of your 2023 Wales side look like and will it tally with Gatland's selection, which is due to be announced on Thursday?

Use our selector to choose the XV you would like to see kick off at the Principality Stadium this weekend - and don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.