Jeff Toomaga-Allen was named man of the match

Ulster supporters love a cult hero from the Southern Hemisphere - just ask Ruan Pienaar, Johann Muller, John Afoa or Nick Williams.

With his dancing on the big screen to a larger than life personality, it now looks like the Ulster fanbase may have a new one in the form of prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

The former All Black put in a man of the match showing as Ulster dismantled the Stomers on Friday, with the 31-year-old scoring his first try and receiving one of the loudest cheers of the night when he was replaced after an all-action display.

Toomaga-Allen, who has impressed after recovering from an ankle injury before Christmas, says he is "humbled" after being embraced by the terraces at Ravenhill.

"I always try to show my character and who I am as a person, so the fact the crowd and the people of Belfast have embraced me for who I am and what I do it is just a real humbling feeling," he said.

"Getting applause when I come off I just makes me feel like I'm privileged to do what I do.

"I just think about my son and all the kids that are cheering for the team. That is what I do it for, for the family and the fans and just for the love of the game - it is a brutal sport we are playing and you always have to have that brutal mindset.

"As soon as you cross that white line I'm Jeff the father, I'm a husband and I'm a friend to a lot of the boys."

Toomaga-Allen's first try for Ulster was complete with a mini-celebration before he touched down, something that admittedly wasn't universally popular, but the prop said he was "stoked" to cross the whitewash.

"My son was here and he hardly ever comes to the games. He probably didn't care but he was here and I'm a proud dad," he added.

"Nathan Doak was like 'why didn't you give it to me?' and I said, 'bro, I'm not giving that to anyone if there is no one in front of me'.

"I knew all the coaches in the box were so nervous because I held the ball out, but I told them after the game I'm a finisher.

"I'm not getting rid of any opportunity near the line, especially with space. I was just having fun and it is all about having fun."

'I get paid to chuck a ball around'

While, ultimately, he is a professional sportsman and athlete, Toomaga-Allen says he has to enjoy rugby as "it is a privilege to do what we do".

"I get paid to play a game. I get paid to chuck a ball around for fun and if I lost sight of that then what am I doing?"

"So many other people would want to do what I do and I never take it for granted.

"I think if you lose the fact that you are enjoying yourself and having fun then what is the point of what you do?

"If there is a message out there that you want to quote me on - have fun and enjoy yourself because it is an honour to do what I do."

Ulster now head into a break for the start of the Six Nations having turned around a torrid run of form that left Dan McFarland's men with one win in seven matches.

Home victories over Sale Sharks and the Stormers have left Ulster in the knockout stages of Europe and third in the United Rugby Championship, which puts a more positive spin on a season that once threatened to spiral out of control.

After a bruising first few months, in which Toomaga-Allen also made his Samoa debut in November, he said he is looking forward to recharging over the break.

"The biggest part of rugby is taking care of that life balance because it is an emotional rollercoaster for most of us.

"With the highs and lows of rugby, it is stressful on our families, or wives, our kids and our partners.

"Having a break will give us that sharpness and that edge coming back, just being revitalised and refreshed spending time with our loved ones and just getting away from the game."