Former Wales international and Olympian Nigel Walker has taken over as acting WRU chief executive

Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker has expressed "remorse" over the body's handling of allegations of sexism and misogyny.

He admitted that the WRU had "fallen short" in standards and its credibility was at an "all-time low".

Walker, a former Wales international, has taken over as acting CEO after Steve Phillips resigned on Sunday.

He also apologised after two women complained of a "toxic culture" within the organisation.

Speaking to Scrum V, Walker admitted the WRU's standing had been badly damaged by a turbulent week.

It began with a BBC investigation into various allegations.

Among them, former head of Wales women's rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and claimed a male colleague joked in front of others in an office environment that he wanted to "rape" her.

Walker described the allegations raised in the documentary as "harrowing and despicable".

He said: "The tone of the Welsh Rugby Union today is one of contrition, remorse and apology to those employees who went through what they went through and a desire to get things right.

"We recognise we have fallen short of the high standards that are necessary.

"We apologise, we recognise we've made many mistakes. We're now not looking at how we can mitigate the furore that has come our way.

"What we're looking to do now is to improve and get back a semblance of credibility as we realise that it is now at an all-time low."

Another former employee claimed to have heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Walker has admitted Welsh rugby was facing an "existential crisis" and the WRU needed to do "much better".

Moves are under way to "reform", he said, starting with an independent taskforce which will probe the culture within the union.

Chairman Ieuan Evans is also to be questioned in the Senedd on Thursday, 2 February about the accusations against the governing body.

Walker said: "We've made improvements in the recent past, but we recognise we've got to move further, faster and that's why Ieuan Evans has asked for outside help with the taskforce.

"There's a desire and commitment within the [WRU] to get better and we will implement all the recommendations that comes out of that taskforce."

Walker said talks were starting this week with Sport Wales over the taskforce and insisted the WRU would open its "doors and books" to the probe.

He added: "As a matter of urgency, we have to learn from this and that's why we are bringing in outside experts to help us do so. You've got to listen, then you've got to hear and then we've got to implement."

Former WRU finance director Steve Phillips resigned after less than three years in post

Phillips quit just five days after saying he remained the best person to lead the WRU.

The WRU stressed that no allegations were made against Phillips in the recent BBC programme and he was not accused of any wrong doing.

However he faced mounting pressure to step down from all four regions, players and politicians while major sponsors also expressed concern over the allegations.

Amanda Blanc, who chaired Welsh rugby's professional board between 2019 and 2021, warned the WRU it had a problem before the sexism claims emerged.

Ms Blanc, now chief executive of Aviva insurance company, told the WRU it had "deep-rooted" culture and behavioural problems, that a union-commissioned review into the women's game was "insulting to women".

Walker admitted the WRU would "possibly not" have been in this situation had they listened to Ms Blanc.

"We need people of Amanda Blanc's qualities involved in the governance reforms which we are going to go through," said Walker.

"We recognise we need to reform and we need to make sure there is a diversity of people and skills on that board and that all the components of what is a £100m business are represented. We are absolutely committed to that."

The WRU aims to bring forward an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to March to try and get the clubs to vote for an independent chair, something the WRU could not push through at the last AGM in October 2022.

Walker said: "Given where we are, I would be amazed if, once we've explained the governance change we want and why, I would like to see the club that's going to vote against that given the groundswell there is at this moment."

Walker, 59, has stepped up from performance director until the WRU appoints Phillips' long-term successor.

