Welsh club rugby results
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
WRU Championship Cup
Quarter finals
Bargoed 23 - 29 Pontypool
Cross Keys 31 - 24 Beddau
Neath 26 - 3 Trebanos
Ystrad Rhondda 15 - 12 Bedwas
WRU Division 1 Cup
Round 1
Ammanford 25 - 24 Brecon
Bonymaen 25 - 19 Birchgrove
Mountain Ash 14 - 23 Llangennech
WRU Division 2 Cup
Round 1
Builth Wells 19 - 24 Kidwelly
Cilfynydd 14 - 19 Morriston
Cowbridge 5 - 15 Aberdare
Ystradgynlais 25 - 15 Abercwmboi (aet)
WRU Division 3 Cup
Round 1
Abertillery B G 20 - 14 Fairwater
Lampeter Town 21 - 8 Pontyclun
Laugharne 13 - 24 St Clears
Llanharan 27 - 14 Pentyrch
Mold 41 - 26 Colwyn Bay
Taibach 21 - 30 Tylorstown
WRU Division 4 Cup
Round 1
Caerau Ely 14 - 19 Bryncethin
WRU Division 5 Cup
Round 1
Crickhowell w/o v Llangefni II
Crumlin 81 - 0 Pantyffynnon
Ferndale 33 - 14 Rhigos
Ruthin II 17 - 25 Forgeside
Tonna 66 - 5 Brackla
Admiral National Leagues
Division 2 East
Caerleon 0 - 36 Pill Harriers
Caldicot 12 - 26 Abergavenny
Croesyceiliog 27 - 25 Newport HSOB
Cwmbran 48 - 5 Oakdale
Talywain 43 - 0 Blackwood
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 34 - 7 Taffs Well
Llanishen P - P Gilfach Goch
Llantrisant 28 - 20 Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Nant Conwy II 12 - 7 Bangor
Shotton Steel 0 - 34 Abergele
Welshpool 15 - 17 Newtown
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 45 - 3 Pyle
Pencoed 18 - 10 Bridgend Sports
Porthcawl 8 - 13 Resolven
Division 2 West
Burry Port 8 - 24 Pontarddulais
Carmarthen Athletic 26 - 21 Loughor
Nantgaredig 19 - 5 Tycroes
Pontyberem 13 - 11 Milford Haven
Tenby United 24 - 21 Fishguard
Division 3 East
Garndiffaith 40 - 3 Llanhilleth
Rhymney 28 - 24 Abercarn
Tredegar Ironsides 24 - 16 RTB Ebbw Vale
Usk 16 - 5 Abertysswg
Division 3 East Central
Canton 8 - 15 St Albans
Old Illtydians 17 - 21 Penygraig
Penarth 47 - 5 Cardiff Quins
Division 3 North East
Dinbych II P - P COBRA II
Flint 13 - 16 Mold II
Llanidloes P - P Bro Gwernant
Machynlleth 36 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 0 - 20 Menai Bridge
Llandudno II 9 - 10 Rhyl & District II
Llangefni II 22 - 12 Holyhead
Porthmadog 7 - 36 Bro Ffestiniog
Pwllheli II 34 - 31 Caernarfon II
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 45 - 3 Bryncoch
Abercrave 14 - 19 Vardre
Baglan 50 - 31 Cwmgors
Nantymoel 46 - 13 Cwmllynfell
Tonmawr 0 - 28 Swansea Uplands
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 31 - 0 St Davids
Llangwm 17 - 14 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llanybydder 43 - 36 Tregaron
Neyland 14 - 16 Aberaeron
Division 3 West B
Bynea 0 - 31 Amman United
Llandeilo 24 - 41 Trimsaran
Llandybie 12 - 36 Cefneithin
Llangadog 15 - 25 New Dock Stars
Penygroes 40 - 15 Betws
Tumble 28 - 33 Furnace United
Division 4 East
Blackwood Stars 14 - 45 Hafodyrynys
Nantyglo 18 - 3 Whitehead
New Panteg 25 - 10 Fleur De Lys
Newport Saracens 24 - 12 Bedwellty
St Julians HSOB 26 - 7 New Tredegar
Division 4 East Central
Gwernyfed 20 - 17 Tonyrefail
Llandaff North 27 - 6 Cefn Coed
Treherbert 50 - 3 Old Penarthians
Wattstown 42 - 17 Ynysowen
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen P - P Glyncorrwg
Cefn Cribwr 30 - 10 Briton Ferry
Glais 33 - 10 Penlan
Neath Athletic 29 - 16 Maesteg
Pontrhydyfen P - P Crynant
Division 5 East
Brynithel 7 - 33 Beaufort
Pontllanfraith 8 - 10 Hollybush
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Internationals 7 - 21 Ogmore Vale
Cardiff Saracens 31 - 15 Sully Sports
Hirwaun 31 - 8 Whitchurch
Pontycymmer 26 - 3 Llandrindod Wells
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 20 - 0 Penybanc
Pontardawe 31 - 15 Pontyates
Seven Sisters 26 - 3 Cwmtwrch
South Gower 29 - 13 Fall Bay
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United P - P West Mon
Hartridge 19 - 26 Abersychan
Old Tyleryan 14 - 28 Magor
Women's results
Admiral Women's National League
Premier Division
COBRA 38 - 21 Caernarfon
Deri 5 - 56 Pontyclun
East Wales
Blackwood 27 - 10 Taffs Well