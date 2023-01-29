Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

WRU Championship Cup

Quarter finals

Bargoed 23 - 29 Pontypool

Cross Keys 31 - 24 Beddau

Neath 26 - 3 Trebanos

Ystrad Rhondda 15 - 12 Bedwas

WRU Division 1 Cup

Round 1

Ammanford 25 - 24 Brecon

Bonymaen 25 - 19 Birchgrove

Mountain Ash 14 - 23 Llangennech

WRU Division 2 Cup

Round 1

Builth Wells 19 - 24 Kidwelly

Cilfynydd 14 - 19 Morriston

Cowbridge 5 - 15 Aberdare

Ystradgynlais 25 - 15 Abercwmboi (aet)

WRU Division 3 Cup

Round 1

Abertillery B G 20 - 14 Fairwater

Lampeter Town 21 - 8 Pontyclun

Laugharne 13 - 24 St Clears

Llanharan 27 - 14 Pentyrch

Mold 41 - 26 Colwyn Bay

Taibach 21 - 30 Tylorstown

WRU Division 4 Cup

Round 1

Caerau Ely 14 - 19 Bryncethin

WRU Division 5 Cup

Round 1

Crickhowell w/o v Llangefni II

Crumlin 81 - 0 Pantyffynnon

Ferndale 33 - 14 Rhigos

Ruthin II 17 - 25 Forgeside

Tonna 66 - 5 Brackla

Admiral National Leagues

Division 2 East

Caerleon 0 - 36 Pill Harriers

Caldicot 12 - 26 Abergavenny

Croesyceiliog 27 - 25 Newport HSOB

Cwmbran 48 - 5 Oakdale

Talywain 43 - 0 Blackwood

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 34 - 7 Taffs Well

Llanishen P - P Gilfach Goch

Llantrisant 28 - 20 Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Nant Conwy II 12 - 7 Bangor

Shotton Steel 0 - 34 Abergele

Welshpool 15 - 17 Newtown

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 45 - 3 Pyle

Pencoed 18 - 10 Bridgend Sports

Porthcawl 8 - 13 Resolven

Division 2 West

Burry Port 8 - 24 Pontarddulais

Carmarthen Athletic 26 - 21 Loughor

Nantgaredig 19 - 5 Tycroes

Pontyberem 13 - 11 Milford Haven

Tenby United 24 - 21 Fishguard

Division 3 East

Garndiffaith 40 - 3 Llanhilleth

Rhymney 28 - 24 Abercarn

Tredegar Ironsides 24 - 16 RTB Ebbw Vale

Usk 16 - 5 Abertysswg

Division 3 East Central

Canton 8 - 15 St Albans

Old Illtydians 17 - 21 Penygraig

Penarth 47 - 5 Cardiff Quins

Division 3 North East

Dinbych II P - P COBRA II

Flint 13 - 16 Mold II

Llanidloes P - P Bro Gwernant

Machynlleth 36 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 0 - 20 Menai Bridge

Llandudno II 9 - 10 Rhyl & District II

Llangefni II 22 - 12 Holyhead

Porthmadog 7 - 36 Bro Ffestiniog

Pwllheli II 34 - 31 Caernarfon II

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 45 - 3 Bryncoch

Abercrave 14 - 19 Vardre

Baglan 50 - 31 Cwmgors

Nantymoel 46 - 13 Cwmllynfell

Tonmawr 0 - 28 Swansea Uplands

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 31 - 0 St Davids

Llangwm 17 - 14 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llanybydder 43 - 36 Tregaron

Neyland 14 - 16 Aberaeron

Division 3 West B

Bynea 0 - 31 Amman United

Llandeilo 24 - 41 Trimsaran

Llandybie 12 - 36 Cefneithin

Llangadog 15 - 25 New Dock Stars

Penygroes 40 - 15 Betws

Tumble 28 - 33 Furnace United

Division 4 East

Blackwood Stars 14 - 45 Hafodyrynys

Nantyglo 18 - 3 Whitehead

New Panteg 25 - 10 Fleur De Lys

Newport Saracens 24 - 12 Bedwellty

St Julians HSOB 26 - 7 New Tredegar

Division 4 East Central

Gwernyfed 20 - 17 Tonyrefail

Llandaff North 27 - 6 Cefn Coed

Treherbert 50 - 3 Old Penarthians

Wattstown 42 - 17 Ynysowen

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen P - P Glyncorrwg

Cefn Cribwr 30 - 10 Briton Ferry

Glais 33 - 10 Penlan

Neath Athletic 29 - 16 Maesteg

Pontrhydyfen P - P Crynant

Division 5 East

Brynithel 7 - 33 Beaufort

Pontllanfraith 8 - 10 Hollybush

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Internationals 7 - 21 Ogmore Vale

Cardiff Saracens 31 - 15 Sully Sports

Hirwaun 31 - 8 Whitchurch

Pontycymmer 26 - 3 Llandrindod Wells

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 20 - 0 Penybanc

Pontardawe 31 - 15 Pontyates

Seven Sisters 26 - 3 Cwmtwrch

South Gower 29 - 13 Fall Bay

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United P - P West Mon

Hartridge 19 - 26 Abersychan

Old Tyleryan 14 - 28 Magor

Women's results

Admiral Women's National League

Premier Division

COBRA 38 - 21 Caernarfon

Deri 5 - 56 Pontyclun

East Wales

Blackwood 27 - 10 Taffs Well

