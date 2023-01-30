Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds are just one point behind leaders Ealing having won 12 of their 14 games this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon feels his side are getting "back in the groove" after a 35-24 win at Cornish Pirates in the Championship.

Two early Jordan Holgate tries and one from Macauley Cook helped Jersey into a 17-13 lead at half-time.

Will Brown and James Hadfield crossed inside the first five minutes of the second half before Brown got another.

The bonus-point win keeps Jersey in second place in the Championship ahead of a three-week break for the cup.

But they are now just a point behind Ealing after they were beaten at home by Coventry.

"You could see we were starting to get a bit of a roll on, and bit more momentum, and we're back in the groove," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

The victory came a week after the islanders narrowly beat bottom side London Scottish and a fortnight after a 19-19 draw at Coventry.

"It was a pretty dominant performance from Jersey Reds, but what you learn when you come down to the Mennaye is that the Cornish Pirates are a team that don't give up and they stay in it," added Biljon.

"That made it a little bit uncomfortable at times because we just couldn't stretch away, and you've got to give them credit.

"But I think that was a fantastic effort from our players after some tough travel and a physical encounter, so I'm really chuffed to go away with five points."