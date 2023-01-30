Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

The Six Nations is almost upon us, with Scotland kicking off their campaign away to England on Saturday.

Jamie Ritchie will captain the side, but who else should head coach Gregor Townsend select?

Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, Scott Cummings and Rory Darge are among those missing through injury, while Zander Fagerson is unlikely to feature after a lengthy absence.

Pick your Scotland XV.