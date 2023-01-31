Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lennox Anyanwu has made eight appearances for Harlequins so far this season

Harlequins centre Lennox Anyanwu has signed a new contract to remain with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has progressed through the club's academy and made his first-team debut in December 2020.

He has since made 13 appearances for Quins, scoring four tries - two of which have come this season.

The former England youth player has also spent time on loan with Championship club Richmond.