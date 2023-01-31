Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Hodge (left) is a former England Under-20 international

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020.

"It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to working with the team to help the club attain its rightful position towards the top of all the competitions we take part in."

Exeter have not disclosed the exact length of Hodge's new deal at Sandy Park.