Jamie George has been practising line-out throws as part of his return from concussion

Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England hooker Jamie George is "on track" to be available for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland, says defence coach Kevin Sinfield.

George, 32, sustained a concussion in Saracens' defeat by Edinburgh on 22 January, joining fellow hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie on England's injury list.

The 72-cap forward was included in a trimmed-down squad named on Tuesday.

Toulouse flanker Jack Willis and Sale lock Jonny Hill were left out as Steve Borthwick cut his squad from 36 to 29.

Props Joe Heyes and Bevan Rodd were also excluded, while in the backs scrum-half Alex Mitchell, centre Guy Porter and wing Cadan Murley were omitted.

Sinfield said of George: "He's working through the protocols and we expect him to be available for selection. At the minute he's on track to be available."

Centre Henry Slade and forward Courtney Lawes were sidelined with injury on Sunday, with Dan Kelly - also a centre - added to the list on Monday.

Willis joined Toulouse in November 2022 after Wasps went into administration and Sinfield said the flanker is "desperate to play for England", but described his situation as "tricky".

Sinfield added: "Hopefully for the next seven or eight weeks we have more opportunity to have him in camp. Then we'll see."

'We know the team'

A 23-player matchday squad will be named on Thursday and Sinfield says there are no last-minute selection calls to make before then.

"We know the team, the players know the team," he told BBC Sport.

"But it's been really important for our preparation that we are able to keep hold of one or two others. They will be big players for us moving forward."

Sinfield also gave an insight into the work being done under England's new coaching regime, with Borthwick replacing Eddie Jones as head coach in December.

"We are trying to rebuild the team, both from what we do on the field but also what we do off it," he said.

"It's been a really enjoyable process. It's been hard work, it's been a challenge, but we would expect nothing less - it is Test rugby and it means a lot to a lot of people.

"These guys all want to play. They are competitive each day and it's been great to see."

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker.

Backs: Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.