Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales Under-20s romped to a 71-12 win against Poland's senior men's team as part of their preparations for tournament.

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer

Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland.

Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts.

Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half Dan Edwards featured in the summer series squad which reached the final against South Africa in Italy.

"By and large it is full strength squad," said head coach Byron Hayward.

"We've got three players who are injured in Morgan Morse, Bryn Bradley and Oli Andrew but we are in a good place and we're looking forward to the game on Friday.

"I think we have a strong backline which is experienced at this level and provided we can get enough possession we can cause Ireland some problems.

"They will be a massive challenge as they are Grand Slam champions. Irish rugby is flourishing at the moment and has been for a number of years.

"I have no doubt the boys will be competitive this year and we are in a far better place than we were 12 months ago.

"We have a good preparation going into the championship and as a result I expect us to be competitive against everyone this year."

After Friday's opening game against Ireland in Colwyn Bay, Wales travel to Scotland on 10 February.

England then visit Colwyn Bay on 24 February before Wales complete the tournament with trips to Italy (10 March) and France (19 March).

Wales Under-20s to face Ireland: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Harri Ackerman (Dragons)y, Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons, capt), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Huw Davies (Sale).

Replacements: Isaac Young (Scarlets), Freddie Chapman (Ospreys), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Owain Evans (RGC), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Harrison James (Cardiff), Tom Florence (Ospreys).