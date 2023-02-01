Ben Burnell is the son of former London Welsh and Rotherham Titans coach Justin Burnell

Jersey Reds have signed Cardiff fly-half Ben Burnell.

The 20-year-old has played youth international rugby for Wales and in the Welsh Premiership for both Cardiff and Pontypridd.

Jersey have not disclosed the length of contract signed by Burnell.

"Ben has been on our radar for at least a year and is a player with an impressive skill-set who we think has the potential to develop," said Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon.

"He's got some big boots to fill when you think we had players like Kieran Hardy and Callum Sheedy who came to Jersey at a similar age and went on to play for Wales a few years later, but that's the sort of opportunity we want a young player to relish."