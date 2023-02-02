David Buttress has been chairman of Dragons RFC since 2017

Dragons chairman David Buttress says there has been an "unbalanced" relationship between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Buttress also told the BBC's Wales Live programme there has been an "unhealthy focus on team Wales".

However, the entrepreneur welcomed the WRU's reform proposals announced on Wednesday.

"Tonight's announcement is probably a jump forward almost 10, 20 years in Welsh rugby evolution," said Buttress.

The WRU has released plans to modernise its 12-strong board to include at least five women after facing accusations of sexism and misogyny.

The proposals, which include introducing an independent chair, will need 75% of clubs to vote for the resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting on Sunday, 26 March.

There will also be an independent inquiry following a damaging week for the WRU that saw chief executive Steve Phillips resign.

"I think this is very welcome," Buttress told BBC Wales Live.

"I think there's a lot of hard work in front of us. I think the independent inquiry needs to go deep and the terms of reference need to be broad because we do need to go into all the issues raised properly.

"But the governance changes outlined tonight will really help Welsh rugby to get its house in order and be fit for purpose in the professional era."

Dragons are one of four professional Welsh regions along with Cardiff, Ospreys and Scarlets who have been in dispute with the Union over funding.

Scarlets Chairman Ron Jones said the four regions had been "bullied" during discussions about a long-term financial deal and described the relationship as "abusive".

Buttress said that was a term he would not use to describe the relationship between the governing body and Wales' leading clubs.

"I wouldn't use the word abusive," he said.

"I'd say it was an unbalanced relationship and when you are a governing body you have an enormous amount of power and it's important, therefore, when you think about how you use that power as a governing body you use it for the benefit of everybody.

"I think we had an unhealthy focus probably on team Wales that's happened in the last 10, 15 years and we haven't had a responsibility to make sure that we have a focus on all parts of rugby, whether that be the women's game, the club game, the community game or indeed the Welsh national team."

Responding to comments from Cardiff Rugby director Hayley Parsons that regional clubs "hold back on a range of issues, too scared to go against the Union", Buttress said: "I think people have to call it as they see it.

"I have called it out both publicly on Twitter and privately in board rooms. I'm still here and I'm still talking about it.

"I would encourage people to be brave and bold and sometimes in life you have a responsibility to call things even when it's difficult.

"That's why for me last week the people that spoke out in that programme [BBC Wales Investigates] deserve absolute commendation because it's not an easy thing to do, but I would encourage everyone to come forward now and share these views, because I think the comments of Hayley and Ron do have some substance.

"I do think there's been an an unhealthy relationship and we need to address that and correct it."