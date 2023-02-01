Close menu

Six Nations: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in team for Twickenham

From the section Scottish Rugby

2023 Six Nations
Dates: 4 February-18 March
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Gregor Townsend has selected Luke Crosbie in his back row for the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Edinburgh flanker will line up alongside Matt Fagerson and captain Jamie Ritchie for his second start in a Test, with Hamish Watson not in the 22.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are in the centres with British and Irish Lion Chris Harris on the bench.

Kyle Steyn fills in for the injured Darcy Graham on the right wing.

The experienced Richie Gray and vice-captain Grant Gilchrist form the second row, with Jonny Gray on the bench.

Pierre Schoeman starts at loosehead prop in his 17th consecutive international since his debut in 2021, with WP Nel - who reached 50 caps in the November Tests - at tighthead and George Turner at hooker.

Scrum-half Ben White and stand-off Finn Russell form the half-backs with George Horne and Blair Kinghorn the cover on the replacements' bench, along with forwards Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan and Jack Dempsey.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 09:03

    I think that Chris Harris would walk in to any of the other home nations at centre. Real surprise not to see him picked.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 09:03

    It is a form based attacking side. Watson and Zander F not risked coming back from injury; Crosbie will do the openside job fine. Huw Jones for Harris at 13 is a statement of intent, suggesting that the English back line might not need Harris's defensive skills. Concern about the front row, but depth is not good there, and these guys have done a job before. #asone.

  • Comment posted by Agoodbigun, today at 09:03

    White starting with Horne on the bench is positive, but I think I would have had them the other way around.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 09:02

    Bill?

  • Comment posted by beanston1975, today at 09:01

    Good team. Glad to see Jones and Tuipolotu selected as they are in terrific form. Not sure about Hogg at FB, he's not played for ages, and his star is definitely on the wane. I'd have selected Maitland or Kinghorn at 15.

  • Comment posted by Scotoon, today at 08:59

    Cant see anything surprising there...

  • Comment posted by ZeroSum, today at 08:59

    Congratulations to Luke Crosbie, he's earnt his place.

  • Comment posted by Nodrog, today at 08:58

    Well great to see HJ starting and lets hope its a great game!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:58

    Scotland team announced as Vern Cotter resigns from Fiji.
    Return on cards post RWC?

