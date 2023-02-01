Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

2023 Six Nations Dates: 4 February-18 March Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Gregor Townsend has selected Luke Crosbie in his back row for the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Edinburgh flanker will line up alongside Matt Fagerson and captain Jamie Ritchie for his second start in a Test, with Hamish Watson not in the 22.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are in the centres with British and Irish Lion Chris Harris on the bench.

Kyle Steyn fills in for the injured Darcy Graham on the right wing.

The experienced Richie Gray and vice-captain Grant Gilchrist form the second row, with Jonny Gray on the bench.

Pierre Schoeman starts at loosehead prop in his 17th consecutive international since his debut in 2021, with WP Nel - who reached 50 caps in the November Tests - at tighthead and George Turner at hooker.

Scrum-half Ben White and stand-off Finn Russell form the half-backs with George Horne and Blair Kinghorn the cover on the replacements' bench, along with forwards Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan and Jack Dempsey.

More to follow.