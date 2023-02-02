Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Ollie Hassell-Collins in England training
Ollie Hassell-Collins is third in the Premiership tries table this season with eight
Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi is left out of the 23-man matchday squad and Joe Marchant starts at outside centre in Steve Borthwick's first game as head coach.

Captain Owen Farrell will start at 12 and partner fly-half Marcus Smith.

Flanker Ben Curry will earn a second England cap 17 months after his first, stepping in for injured brother Tom.

Borthwick said Twickenham fans - some of whom booed England when they lost to South Africa in November - would witness "the start of the next chapter of English rugby".

He said: "The players are determined to play with the commitment, fight and desire that is at the very heart of representing England, the sort of passion that our tremendous supporters rightly expect."

Jack van Poortvliet is England's starting scrum-half, pushing the more experienced Ben Youngs, who has 121 England caps, to the bench.

Wing Max Malins returns to the back three, where Freddie Steward starts at full-back.

In the front row, hooker Jamie George will start - he has completed his return to play after concussion - as Luke Cowan-Dickie is injured.

Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row and Curry is joined by Lewis Ludlam in the back row, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight.

On the bench, hooker Jack Walker may make his debut, veteran prop Dan Cole could earn his 96th cap and Anthony Watson may return to the back three following injury.

Six Nations: The smart rugby ball being trialled in the Six Nations

New era, new wing

Hassell-Collins - called up to England training squads under previous head coach Eddie Jones - has performed consistently for London Irish this season.

Borthwick suggested he was looking to the future on the wing when he left Jonny May and Jack Nowell out of his Six Nations squad last month.

Hassell-Collins, 24, offers speed, solidity under the high ball and in defence and is sure to be tested in an intense Calcutta Cup atmosphere.

Tuilagi, 31, has been an England regular since his debut in 2011 but has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

He is overlooked despite being fit as Borthwick turns to Marchant with Henry Slade, Elliot Daly and Dan Kelly injured.

Tuilagi's power may be missed, but Marchant will bring pace and dynamism alongside Harlequins team-mate Smith.

Farrell was expected to start at fly-half before Slade's injury meant he had to step out to 12 and make way for Smith.

England seek a revival under Borthwick before the World Cup begins in September. They won five of 12 Tests in 2022 and only two of five matches in last year's Six Nations.

Scotland are the Calcutta Cup holders, having won 20-17 at Murrayfield last year, and claimed a first win at Twickenham since 1983 on their most recent visit in 2021.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

Analysis - 'dynamism over power'

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

A new regime and a new approach.

For years England coaches have picked Tuilagi - when fit - come what may, but Borthwick has gone instead for the pace and athleticism of Marchant.

It points to a preference for dynamism and mobility over power, with the selection of Curry and Ludlam on the flanks supporting this.

Hassell-Collins has waited for his chance on the wing, with Borthwick hailing his form over a number of seasons for London Irish as he rewards a number of players for their Premiership performances.

  • Comment posted by clartypats, today at 14:37

    Scot here in peace - lots of interesting match ups. Looking forward to a good game, and may the best team win.

    • Reply posted by Sam Shore, today at 14:41

      Sam Shore replied:
      As an Englishman, I found this comment awfully friendly and non-confrontational - I'm not sure it belongs here! But yes, I agree. Looking forward to it.

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 14:45

    England fan but best of luck to both teams!
    Six Nations is back.
    World Cup Year.
    Lessss gooo!

    • Reply posted by linctus, today at 15:38

      linctus replied:
      And great on both sides to see fresh talent being rewarded for club form. Like both Crosbie and B Curry. Modern back rowers. Shows a new era of selection for both sides. Cmon Scotland but most of all Hope for an entertaining game and tournament.

  • Comment posted by Justin33, today at 14:40

    Excited to have the 6N back on!! Love it!!

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:39

    Great to see Marchant back. Huge talent !

  • Comment posted by Greatleapforward, today at 14:48

    Delighted for OHC, strong, pacy, great side step. Hopefully he will get the chance to show what he can do in a broken field.

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 15:17

      Sid69 replied:
      Let's hope the Scots 'test him' as per the text - great in open play.,..

  • Comment posted by gbai, today at 14:45

    In the aftermath of Eddie Jones, a consensus view was that at least the experiment of playing both Smith and Farrell at 10 and 12 would be abandoned. Now perhaps injuries have conspired again to allow this to happen. We need both in the squad but only one in the team.

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 14:48

      Acky66 replied:
      In the starting team ... the other can be on the bench.

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 14:40

    Like that Back row. Speed, and power.

    Glad that there are several youngsters given their chance.

    England will want to prove a point. Going to be an interesting game!

  • Comment posted by Glod Glodson, today at 14:44

    Interesting Backrow, given Slade and Kelly aren't fit can see why they have combined smith 10 farrell 12 again don't think it works but other options denied by injury. Not sure Dan Cole offers much off the bench, would rather start him and let him play 40 and bring Sinkler on hungry.

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 14:50

      Acky66 replied:
      I had hoped Cole was just in the squad to pass on experience and he would not be in match squad at all.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 14:47

    Excited to see Hassel-Collins and Ben Curry. Two players who have been playing really well on a regular basis.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Morgan, today at 15:14

      Arthur Morgan replied:
      Bizarre Ben hasn't been given more caps. I've seen nothing at club level which suggests Tom is superior yet when he was injured under EJ, Ben never got a look in and instead we turned to a completely different kind of flanker. How about his genetically identical replacement Eddie?

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 14:42

    If they manage to avoid giving silly pens away and reduce the brain fart moments that were happening under Eddie, then that will be enough of an improvement for me.

    • Reply posted by HH, today at 15:26

      HH replied:
      I agree. You'd hope the prospect of returning to the changing room to explain what you were doing to Borthwick and Sinfield may help reduce those moments.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 14:39

    It's the start of a new era.....hopefully a successful one!
    Good luck to Steve & the whole squad

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 14:44

    A very good side, but not a scary side as of old. A great weekend on the way. May the best sides win and no Red cards please...

  • Comment posted by RichardP, today at 14:53

    Poor Marcus Smith, will again be choked by Farrell - best option, a miss pass to Marchant….

    • Reply posted by nopain, today at 14:57

      nopain replied:
      Farrell normally takes over the first receiver position anyway.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 14:45

    The pack looks great.
    Smith & Farrell together again? One or the other please!

    • Reply posted by fubber, today at 14:52

      fubber replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 14:40

    Players playing in position, with the exception of OF, which was expected with the injuries. Surprised about MT, but I guess the coach knows if he's ready to fit in with his plans. Looking forward to the game!

    • Reply posted by HMMurdoch, today at 14:50

      HMMurdoch replied:
      As a side note, it would be nice to see what MT can do at 12 outside Smith at 10, I guess we'll have to wait for that.

  • Comment posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 15:11

    Not sure Malins is a particularly great international winger- 0 tries in 10 caps is a pretty poor return for a winger at any level , but in borthers we trust. Scots have the better back line and England have the stronger pack so I think England may steal it by 6

    • Reply posted by Johnny Englander, today at 15:14

      Johnny Englander replied:
      That said, how many of his caps have been given for appearing in the final 10 mins of a game already won/lost!?

  • Comment posted by EBRA, today at 15:14

    It seems to lack balance with three Ollies. The dearth of Stans in English rugby needs to be addressed.

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 15:23

      Will replied:
      Aye but Stan learned his trade in Scotland so would be for the thistle not the rose.

  • Comment posted by traveller_chris, today at 14:52

    There's a lot on Nick Evans to sort out the Smith/ Farrell axis and to make sure that Marcus, not Owen is calling most if the shots. Decent team other than that.

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 15:09

      oldfatprop replied:
      Funny thing when Wilkinson played for England in 2003 it was Tindall who called the shots saying where the space was.What Farrell has to do is leave a lot of the kicking to Smith and play as a 12.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:45

    No real surprise to see Smith Farrell at 10 12 but I didn't think it worked before. Good JvP at 9 to start and Marchant back in. Manu best days gone so time to move on.
    Not sure Malins be my pick on wing but his form deserves it.

    As usual the forwards will decide who wins I suspect. I hope Earl gets on at some stage.

    Game on!

    • Reply posted by Simon J, today at 15:31

      Simon J replied:
      I hope Lawrence and Watson get on early enough to undo the sludgefest that having Faz at 12 will undoubtedly cause.

  • Comment posted by Gervais, today at 14:41

    Time for England to play rugby and let it flow............

