Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
|Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams
All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
England, who came third last season, host last year's bottom side Scotland, while Wales take on Ireland as they seek to improve on their fifth-placed finish.
The tournament gets under way with Italy facing 2022 runners-up France.
You can watch live coverage of every match throughout the tournament on the BBC's digital platforms.
Under-20 Six Nations fixtures
All games are live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Friday, 3 February
18:30 - Italy v France
19:00 - England v Scotland
19:00 - Wales v Ireland
Friday, 10 February
19:00 - England v Italy
19:15 - Scotland v Wales
20:00 - Ireland v France
Friday, 24 February
19:15 - Italy v Ireland
19:15 - Wales v England
20:00 - France v Scotland
Friday, 10 March
19:15 - Italy v Wales
19:15 - Scotland v Ireland
20:00 - England v France
Sunday, 19 March
14:00 - Scotland v Italy
17:00 - Ireland v England
20:00 - France v Wales