Under-20 Six Nations Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams

England, who came third last season, host last year's bottom side Scotland, while Wales take on Ireland as they seek to improve on their fifth-placed finish.

The tournament gets under way with Italy facing 2022 runners-up France.

Under-20 Six Nations fixtures

Friday, 3 February

18:30 - Italy v France

19:00 - England v Scotland

19:00 - Wales v Ireland

Friday, 10 February

19:00 - England v Italy

19:15 - Scotland v Wales

20:00 - Ireland v France

Friday, 24 February

19:15 - Italy v Ireland

19:15 - Wales v England

20:00 - France v Scotland

Friday, 10 March

19:15 - Italy v Wales

19:15 - Scotland v Ireland

20:00 - England v France

Sunday, 19 March

14:00 - Scotland v Italy

17:00 - Ireland v England

20:00 - France v Wales