Six Nations 2023: Wales v Ireland match preview, team news & key stats

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

After weeks of negative headlines that have engulfed the sport, Wales face Ireland on Saturday in a fascinating Six Nations opening match.

The Welsh have turned to former head coach Warren Gatland to help them rediscover their form after winning just three of their 12 games in 2022.

Andy Farrell's Ireland won a series in New Zealand last summer and are the number one ranked side in the world.

Expectations are high that they can win a first Six Nations since 2018.

However, Ireland have not won in Cardiff in the Six Nations since 2013.

Team news

Wales full-back Liam Williams comes in as a late replacement for Leigh Halfpenny, who suffered a back spasm in training. Hooker Ken Owens captains his country for the first time on his 87th cap and is one of only two forwards not from the Ospreys. Centre Joe Hawkins makes his championship debut.

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out having been troubled by ankle and calf injuries and is replaced by Finlay Bealham. With Robbie Henshaw still out, centre Stuart McCloskey retains his place, with Bundee Aki named on the bench. Veteran captain Johnny Sexton is fit after fracturing his cheekbone on New Year's Day.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: How big is the Warren effect? We'll get a reliable indicator since this Wales team is almost the same 15 that started for Wayne Pivac in the dramatic defeat against Australia in November.

Faith remains in some great players who are deep into their thirties, such as Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, but mixed in with the next generation in centre Joe Hawkins, wing Rio Dyer and the outstanding flanker Jac Morgan.

Ireland are certainly favourites. They are ranked the best in the world, built upon a Leinster side who are sweeping all before them this season.

And yet... Tadhg Furlong is a big miss at tight-head prop and this fixture in the Six Nations hasn't been won by the away side in 10 years. There is reason enough for Ireland to doubt and Wales to hope.

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "The way that these guys have been this week, I am confident that they'll go out there and demonstrate how much it means for them to put their red jersey on and how much it means for them to play for Wales.

"I think it's important we go out there and give a performance. I'm comfortable with losing if we get beaten by a better side."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on the stadium roof being closed: "It's a fantastic stadium. We've been there before when it's closed and there's no atmosphere like it. It's fantastic. It can only be good for us.

"We have to agree with the roof being closed. We wanted it closed as well to sample the atmosphere and keep progressing on our journey."

Line-ups

Wales: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Josh Adams, 13-George North, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Rio Dyer; 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Adam Beard, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Jac Morgan, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Dafydd Jenkins 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Alex Cuthbert

Ireland: 15-Hugo Keenan; 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe; 10-Johnny Sexton (capt), 9-Jamison Gibson-Park; 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Finlay Bealham, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Bundee Aki

Match facts

Head-to-head

  • Ireland have won five out of the last six meetings in all competitions.
  • The away team has not won any of the last nine Six Nations meetings, with each nation winning four games with one draw. The last time the away side won in this fixture came in Cardiff in 2013, when Ireland emerged victorious 30-22.

Wales

  • Wales lost nine of their 12 Tests in 2022.
  • They scored the fewest (12) and conceded the most points (40) of any side in the first 20 minutes of games in last year's Championship. Conversely, they scored the second most (31) and conceded the joint-second fewest points (13) of any team in the last 20 minutes of matches.
  • Across all Tests in 2022 they won the fewest turnovers (4.3) and stole the fewest opposition lineouts (0.3) of any Tier One nation.

Ireland

  • They won nine of their 11 Tests in 2022.
  • They've lost just one of their last eight 6N games and have won their last three by margins of 17 or more points, scoring four or more tries in each of those fixtures and conceding just one in total.
  • The 24 tries they scored in last year's 6N was seven more than any other side and 16 more than Wales, while the four they conceded was also the fewest of any team.

Match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (ENG)

Touch judges: Angus Gardner (AUS) & Luke Pearce (ENG)

TMO: Tom Foley (ENG)

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Llandy, at 21:50 3 Feb

    Wales and the WRU simply does not have the population and money to finance a national team or 4 "regional" teams (all based in SE Wales), along with the 60 cap restriction.
    The result being too many players out due to injury at national and regional levels. It not only affects the national side, but also means the 'regions' are playing B or C team sides during the 6Ns.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 01:26

      Hopalongprop replied:
      There are no URC matches for the NH teams on 6Ns w/e although Regions will suffer on the x2 w/e set aside.
      Yes for population we do have one to many regions but Gatland has said x4 are needed to sustain a decent national side & results have proved it. He just thinks they should be in different places. 60 cap rule never an issue really - name a player currently prevented from playing? Parkes? Pfft

  • Comment posted by Jmag, at 21:24 3 Feb

    Well, the 20's got the job done tonight - Wales 27 - 44 Ireland. They made us work for it. I'd be more than happy with that score tomorrow afternoon.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, at 21:23 3 Feb

    Lots of tries in the u20 match. Wales looked better with ball in hand in first half, Ireland looked more powerful but sloppy. Ireland got on top in the second half and eventually built a lead. Typical early season u20 game, fairly disjointed but good entertainment

    • Reply posted by U21499297, at 22:10 3 Feb

      U21499297 replied:
      Typically early season U20 game? That is the funniest comment, like you know…. Off the planet 🌎 laughed a lot at that

  • Comment posted by 009, at 21:17 3 Feb

    A 6 nations win will help us build momentum going into the World Cup and no reason we can’t go to the final. C’mon the Boys in Green

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, at 20:23 3 Feb

    The Irish lads will be out on the big bevvy tonight, if Georgia can win in Cardiff then Ireland will have no problem with 15 pints on board.

    • Reply posted by Cevert, at 22:08 3 Feb

      Cevert replied:
      Bad Karma will come and get you for that comment !

  • Comment posted by gg, at 20:19 3 Feb

    Ireland had unconvincing wins against SA and Australia, Should be a great game as Wales will be up for this one especially at home.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, at 21:19 3 Feb

      JimmyC replied:
      Bit of a compliment when wins against SA and Australia are described as unconvincing. When I was a lad, there would have been a parade for either win

  • Comment posted by FoundMeAWelshGranny, at 20:00 3 Feb

    Jeez. I know the Wales team are no spring chickens, and injuries are going to happen at that age, but I though Halfpenny would have at least got onto the pitch before going off injured.

  • Comment posted by sc46himd, at 19:53 3 Feb

    Ireland championship will be in ruin by 1630 tomorrow their luck will run out tomorrow and be put back in their box 📦

    • Reply posted by FoundMeAWelshGranny, at 20:01 3 Feb

      FoundMeAWelshGranny replied:
      By Wales?. Na

  • Comment posted by rk_cambridge, at 19:39 3 Feb

    Two great teams with fantastic supporters. I feel it will be a tighter contest than many think. Hears to a good battle with no silly cards.

  • Comment posted by Blott, at 19:37 3 Feb

    All the nonsense surrounding the WRU / Delilah etc stops at 14:15 tmrw…..

    …..then thankfully we get back to rugby 🏉🏉🍻🎶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, at 19:17 3 Feb

    After weeks of negative headlines that have engulfed the sport, Wales face Ireland on Saturday in a fascinating Six Nations opening match.

