Ethan Dumortier scored twice in Lyon's Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Saracens in January

Guinness Six Nations - Italy v France Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Ethan Dumortier will make his debut when France's Six Nations Grand Slam defence begins in Italy on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Lyon back stands in for Gabin Villiere, who misses the tournament with a calf-bone fracture.

France will bid to be the first men's side to successfully defend a Grand Slam and will host the 2023 World Cup, which begins in September.

Harlequins fly-half Tommaso Allan will start for Italy, joined by Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney.

For France, Thomas Ramos is the starting full-back as Melvyn Jaminet is left out of the matchday 23, while Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana are the centres.

Star scrum-half Antoine Dupont will captain the side, and uncapped 20-year-old Nolann le Garrec is the scrum-half replacement.

Italy are looking to build on a successful 2022 in which they claimed their first Six Nations win for seven years against Wales, before beating Australia for the first time in the autumn.

Ange Capuozzo seeks to repeat the impact he made last year from full-back and is joined by Pierre Bruno and Tommaso Menoncello in the back three.

London Irish prop Danilo Fischetti starts and Michele Lamaro captains from the back row.

The French camp was visited by former federation president Bernard Laporte, who in December was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for corruption.

France's general manager Raphael Ibanez explained the move, saying: "Our mission is a purely sporting one. Last night we invited Bernard, because France organising the World Cup is thanks to him.

"And that's where the deep motivation of our players comes from. The staff - it's him, too."

Line-ups

Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (capt), Cannone.

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert.