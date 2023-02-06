Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Furlong has failed to recover from a calf injury ahead of Saturday's crucial match between Ireland and France in Dublin

Leinster trio Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy have been ruled out of Ireland's crucial Six Nations game with France on Saturday.

Prop Furlong sat out Ireland's opening-day win over Wales with a calf injury.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park and prop Healy were late withdrawals from the matchday squad in Cardiff after sustaining hamstring injuries.

Captain Johnny Sexton will undergo a HIA on Monday after being forced off in the second half in Cardiff.

France travel to Dublin on Saturday off the back of a narrow win over Italy in Rome while Ireland dominated Warren Gatland's Wales at the Principality Stadium.

The experienced Conor Murray replaced Gibson-Park in the starting XV ahead of the game and Craig Casey moved onto the bench.

Healy was named as a replacement against Wales and Dave Kilcoyne took his place.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have joined up with Andy Farrell's squad in Dublin.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart and Munster's Roman Salanoa will also stay involved after being called up ahead of the Wales game.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Cona, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Joe McCarthy, Michael Milne, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Roman Salanoa, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.