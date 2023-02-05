Close menu

Italy 24-29 France: Six Nations champions avoid shock defeat in Rome

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Matthieu Jalibert
Matthieu Jalibert came off the bench to score France's fourth try and earn his side victory
Six Nations 2023: Italy v France
Italy: (14) 24
Try: Capuozzo, Penalty Pen: Allan 4
France: (19) 29
Tries: Flament, Ramos, Dumortier, Jalibert Pen: Ramos Con: Ramos 3

Defending champions France came from behind to avoid a shock defeat against Italy in a thrilling Six Nations game.

The Azzurri led 24-22 before Matthieu Jalibert sniped over from close range as France claimed a bonus-point win.

The visitors looked comfortable thanks to first-half tries by Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos and Ethan Dumortier.

But Ange Capuozzo crossed before Italy were awarded a penalty try and Tommaso Allan kicked four penalties - but the hosts could not hang on in Rome.

Victory for France stretches their unbeaten run to 14 matches, a sequence that includes Fabien Galthie's side claiming the Grand Slam last year.

They travel to Dublin to face world number one-ranked Ireland on Saturday while Italy play England at Twickenham the following day.

France's winning mentality prevails

France won every game they played in 2022 and they will have wanted to start the new year with a statement victory and performance with their home World Cup seven months away.

It started according to the plan as Flament latched on to a loose Italian pass to run clear and score the opening try with an interception.

Ramos was the beneficiary when Romain Ntamack's intended cross-field kick for Damian Penaud was palmed back to the full-back to dot down for the second.

Ntamack was more accurate with his next attempt at kicking wide, measuring his assist to perfection for Dumortier to claim the ball without breaking stride and score a try on his international debut.

Despite being three tries behind, Italy were on the scoreboard courtesy of Allan's boot, and gained reward for their eagerness to play with dynamism as the exciting Capuozzo produced a breathtaking finish to score the hosts' first try.

A penalty try after the interval - with former France captain Charles Ollivon sent to the sin bin in the process - and another Allan penalty sailing between the posts saw Italy take the lead and threaten to spring a huge surprise on the opening weekend.

But France are not among the favourites for the World Cup for nothing and their winning mentality prevailed as they got back in front when replacement Jalibert cut back inside and powered over for his side's fourth try.

The victory, including a hard-earned bonus point, maintains France's winning run and sets them up for what will surely be a titanic game against Ireland.

Italy, meanwhile, will gain huge confidence from running the much-vaunted visitors close on the back of beating Australia in the autumn - and will go to Twickenham next weekend expecting to make life very difficult for England.

Line-ups

Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (capt), Cannone.

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Touch judges: Nic Berry (Australia) & Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 17:15

    Italy were kamikaze at times but they’re backs looked really good with ball in hand. It put Englands performance yesterday into even sharper contrast. I tell you, if we see the same ineffective Smith Farrell combo from England next week, I’m gonna start supporting Italy because at least they have the right idea about how to run the ball. They were a joy to watch today.

    • Reply posted by bfc, today at 17:19

      bfc replied:
      Typical fairweather England Rugby fan. We're not world beaters.. I'm off to support someone else. Might as well clear off now.

  • Comment posted by greenmachine, today at 17:12

    I think England should be worried about next week. Italy improving, England going backwards.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 17:15

      Airbag replied:
      Yeah, this time next year Italy might overtake England, France and Ireland and then they’ll be all in favour for promotion and relegation

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:18

    I really liked Italy's ambition and flare, trying to run the ball as much as possible and not kick it away aimlessly like we did against Scotland yesterday. The little fullback took his try beautifully. The Italians will fancy their chances against England and Wales. Tiny pool of players, but producing some real talent.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:22

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      That's what you get with Youngs and Farrel....kick, kick and more kick.

  • Comment posted by ournige1992, today at 17:06

    Italy showing that the win against Wales last season might not have been the usual one-off. They might not win too many matches but if they can start to compete more often then they will quieten the notion they should be swapped out with Georgia

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 17:09

      nigelg replied:
      I fancy Wales for the wooden spoon and im Welsh but it will take one hell of a change in performance to turn things around but isnt it great to see Italy getting up to speed.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 17:09

    Azzuri definitely on the up! Played at pace for the full 80 and with no little skill. Les Bleus were rattled for sure. Great game to watch.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 17:21

      NM replied:
      Great game. Allan must be kicking himself (excuse the pun) about the missed pen, as he may have had a kick from in front of the posts to win it at the death.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:08

    Really good from Italy, they could have won but silly errors in first half gifted chances to France.
    England need to be really focused for match.

  • Comment posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 17:05

    Brilliant from both teams. Best match of the weekend. Well done France. Italy wow!!

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 17:12

    Italy, always full of surprises ! . The other Nations better watch out, they’re capable of an upset.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 17:16

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      England have been lucky a couple of times against Italy.

      Our luck might run out next week.

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:18

    Well played Italy progress is being made. Watch out England an upset is lkely next week even at Twickenham where progress appears to have stalled.

  • Comment posted by The Lone Gunman, today at 17:06

    Well done Italy. You will get there.... just keep at it.

    • Reply posted by Rors, today at 17:52

      Rors replied:
      well said!

  • Comment posted by Busaman, today at 17:05

    Based on this Italian performance, England will be in trouble!!

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 17:19

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      And Wales.

      And Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Tequllia mockingbird, today at 17:27

    Another enjoyable game to round off a great weekend of rugby

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 17:04

    Great to see Italy playing so well.

    This could be one of the most interesting 6 Nations for a long time.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:30

      Raedwulf replied:
      Yep, great effort. After years in the doldrums, they may have finally turned a corner. As, it must be said, SCO have these past couple of years. Good for the 6N. But I still think there ought to be a play-off between the 6th Nation & the top of the next tier.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:14

    Italy showed some real flare, good to see. They only have a tiny pool of players but there's some talent there. France were clinical when it mattered and had a strong start. Italy will fancy their chances now against England and Wales. It's wrong to say they should be replaced in the 6N by Georgia, although it would be great if Georgia could be added to make a 7N.

  • Comment posted by TrueFacts, today at 17:04

    A squeaker for France - I think all the home nations will be eyeing them and fancying their chances...which is usually when the French play 'le joker' card and turn in a world class performance.

    What an opening weekend for the 6 nations - best in years! 3 away wins.

  • Comment posted by Jonny boy, today at 17:35

    Great game and a joy to watch ,finishes the talk of Italys place in the six nations being deserved or not.
    England better improve next week otherwise we could get a big wake up call ,mind you France better improve as well
    Can’t wait bring it all on.

  • Comment posted by linctus, today at 17:04

    Star of the weekend - the sidestep.
    Rugby all the better for its new found running style.

  • Comment posted by garga, today at 17:39

    I’m Italian, and I tell you: of course England will win next week. But we’ll as close to you as we’ve ever been.

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:48

      Finkelstein replied:
      You should be proud of your team they were outstanding at times and have some incredible talent. Without doubt they have improved hugely in the last year and their time will come.

  • Comment posted by spud2, today at 17:06

    Hugely entertaining weekend of rugby. Azzurri so close! Congratulations to Ireland-very impressive and Scotland- so much energy. Next weekend will be very interesting to see if wales can bounce back, or indeed England!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:24

    France get bonus point away, no injuries and job done.

