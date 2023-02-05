Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's Fiona Tuite started for the Combined Provinces at Kingspan Stadium

The Combined Irish Provinces made it two wins out of two in the Celtic Challenge as they defeated the Scottish Thistles 45-12 in Belfast.

Tries from Leah Tarpey, Claire Bennett, Maeve Og O'Leary and Ella Roberts put the Irish side 26-5 up at half-time.

Franceca McGhie's second Thistle cut the Combined Province's lead to 26-12.

But further tries from Aoife Dalton, Roberts and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird saw the Irish pull well clear in the contest at Kingspan Stadium.

Dannah O'Brien kicked four conversions for the Combined Provinces, who had two Ulster starters in Ella Durkan and Fiona Tuite, while Hannah O'Connor also added the extras for the home side's final try.

The Combined Provinces' victory came after their one-point victory over a Wales Development XV a week earlier.

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams was pleased with the team's display.

"The age profile of our backline is young so they're getting an opportunity to get experience and I thought our shape at times was excellent," said McWilliams.

Kingspan Stadium will also be the venue for the Combined Provinces' home contest with the Wales Development XV on 18 February before they conclude the competition with an away game against the Scottish Thistles in Edinburgh on 25 February.