Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Wales - Gregor Townsend must now beat Warren Gatland

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time
Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

"If not now for this team, when?"

Those were the words of former captain John Barclay after Scotland's clinical win at Twickenham that saw them retain the Calcutta Cup.

But that particular question has been asked a lot over the past few years.

After all, it's a film we've seen before. A thrilling win over the Auld Enemy, only to capitulate in the second week of the Six Nations against Wales.

It happened in depressingly familiar circumstances as recently as last year, when a hint of complacency crept in and a timid, toothless Scotland returned north with their tournament hopes in tatters.

How can Scotland change the story this year? What must they avoid and what must they maintain from the victory against England?

Learn from last year

It could be argued Scotland arrived at Principality Stadium in 2022 thinking the game was theirs for the taking.

They had shown guts to overcome England the week before and faced a Wales side missing key stars. Instead, the hosts turned it into a street fight and their new faces shone.

Scotland, in contrast, turned in an error-strewn performance.

"We cost ourselves the game," then-captain Stuart Hogg had said after the 20-17 loss. "At times we'll be beaten by better sides, but I think we gave them easy avenues into the game."

They made basic handling errors, they lost rucks and they were disappointingly ill-disciplined, constantly finding themselves on the naughty step as they coughed up 13 penalties and lost Finn Russell to a late yellow card.

That wasn't the case at Twickenham in the 2023 opener. Nine penalties conceded, 214 tackles made; that is a breathtaking statistic that just about any coach in the world would be proud of.

Become more potent in attack

"We have to be better - that wasn't our best performance," said head coach Gregor Townsend in the wake of Saturday's win in London. "That's now the exciting thing for us, that we can grow more in this tournament."

His side scored a remarkable 4.1 points every time they entered the England 22. They were ruthless when they got some territory and created some opportunities.

But they didn't make many. It was the same story in Cardiff last February, when the Scots struggled to break down a defiant Wales defence.

To pose more consistent threat, Scotland must give Duhan van der Merwe and the 'Huwipulotu' partnership - the centre pairing of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu - more time on the ball in threatening areas. They have shown what they can do when given a sniff.

At the heart of that is Russell. At the weekend, debate raged post-match about the quality of his game, but the BBC's Rugby Daily podcast were in absolute agreement about how the fly-half played.

"A fabulous player, a magician," said former England scrum-half Matt Dawson. "He was quietly on point but was more effective and less extravagant with what he was doing."

Former Scotland back row Barclay agreed, adding: "He was quietly excellent. He distributed really well, especially when it came to turnovers and the last try in the corner. He just picks the right spot and does basics well."

End Gatland curse and make history

"In the past we've not been able to back up big wins, so that's a real focus for us in this championship," centre Jones said on Saturday.

Scotland have never won their first two matches in the Six Nations. They last did so in 1996 in the Five Nations, four years before Italy were invited to the party.

To end to that hoodoo, Scotland - now up to their joint-highest position of fifth in the world rankings - must overcome another curse.

Beating Warren Gatland is something Scotland, and Gregor Townsend, have never done. However, Wales do not have their problems to seek at the moment.

Pre-tournament, Gatland's selection of his old generals was seen as a strength. This was a hugely experienced side that had over 900 caps between them.

But they were dismantled at home by Ireland and now question marks hover over whether these legends are still good enough and if there is anyone around to replace them.

They need a huge response, and the returning Gatland was - at one time - the man to get it. Wales have also traditionally started tournaments slowly, so Scotland must be wary.

The two men at the helm know each other very well, given Gatland took Townsend to South Africa on the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021 as his attack coach, so it promises to be an emotional chess match in Edinburgh.

If this is to be Townsend's last dance after six years in charge - with his contract ending this year - then backing up the epic win at Twickenham would send him waltzing on to Paris in week three of the championship having achieved something none of his predecessors in this era managed.

  • Comment posted by Graychris, today at 15:13

    As a Welshman it was a joy to see Scotland play with such precision. If they can do the same against Wales they are sure to win. Unless our front five can perform much better than against Ireland I fear the worst. This is a very good Scotland team!

  • Comment posted by Terracehugger, today at 15:06

    If GT is genuinely picking on form, then Hogg should not be starting. He is no longer 1st choice for Exeter, as his form is only a shadow of what it was 12-24 months ago.

    • Reply posted by RugbyDon84, today at 15:07

      RugbyDon84 replied:
      I like Kinghorn at 15. Very pacey and reads the game well.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 15:05

    Before anyone else says it "turn up"

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 15:03

    What have Scotland got to do to beat Wales? Turn up!

  • Comment posted by 10bobnote, today at 15:03

    The stat around tackling and lack of penalties conceded went a long way to securing a win against England , same again v Wales will give Scotland a great chance.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:03

    The Scots are thrawn by nature as often as not and GT probable departure might just see the team go balls out and deliver beyond expectations this year!!

    Mindset is a curious beast…

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:01

    Feels different this time, there’s a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ in the air. John Barclay was asked if Ireland were nailed on for the GS and wasn’t joking when he replied “they’ve still got to come to Murrayfield”. Big call but we will see…!

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 15:12

      NM replied:
      I just hope that we can win this, even 3-0, and then I can finally start to watch matches from in front of the sofa.

  • Comment posted by RugbyDon84, today at 14:59

    Scotland got bullied by the Welsh pack last year. But the Scotland pack does look solid and I thought Richie Gray had a fantastic game (until he gave away a penalty). Two years ago Zander got sent off so we need to avoid head collisions and be wary of potential play acting.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:57

    Delivering the same or better intensity and execution will do the job!

  • Comment posted by RugbyDon84, today at 14:55

    Score more points?
    Joking aside, Scotland should be looking at areas they can target. Thankfully Scotland were very good at the high ball v England. They will need to be even better with Dan Biggar pulling the strings for the Welsh. Scotland need possession which we lacked v England. Hopefully Scotland can be as clinical against Wales as they were v England #AsOne

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 14:55

    I would hazard a guess at score more points than Wales.

  • Comment posted by Justin150, today at 14:54

    Against Ireland the Welsh front 5, Ken Owens excepted, were awful for large chunks of the game. Francis, Beard, AWJ have to go (Francis may be injured). Faletau needs a better game than against Ireland or he will need to be dropped as well. Scotland still need to play better than they did against England, Crosbie was disappointing

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 15:07

      blues1959 replied:
      AWJ definitely out

  • Comment posted by next_question, today at 14:53

    Don't get red carded.

    Wales defend their own ruck ball like meerkats, sticking their necks out to actively draw contact with the head. It's cynical, but it won them a 6N not too long ago.

    Just let them have most of their rucks, trust your defense and only contest the ruck when there's a chance to jackal.

    Against 15 men they're not that dangerous.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 15:11

      blues1959 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 14:50

    Easy Peasy - play like they did against lackluster misfiring England. It's the simples see.

    Owning it - 24/7!

  • Comment posted by Varys, today at 14:49

    Scotland need to learn to treat the England game like any other game. Sure, it's great to win but it's just one game. All of the games in the 6N can be won or lost nowadays and Scotland have yet to win a series of games and be contenders. Good performance at the weekend (not as great as some are saying) but means nothing if they trip up against Wales. Focus!!!

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 14:43

    Time to wield the sword and blood some youngsters. Happy to use the 6N as experience before the World Cup.

