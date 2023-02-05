Close menu

Six Nations: Steve Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took over

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick watches England warming up
Steve Borthwick was appointed England head coach on a five-year deal

Steve Borthwick says England "weren't good at anything" when he took over from Eddie Jones as head coach.

Borthwick was appointed in December after Jones' sacking, the culmination of a poor 2022 in which England won just five of 12 Tests.

On Saturday, they started the Borthwick era with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in their Six Nations opener.

"I've been frank from day one in saying there's a lot of work to do," said the former Leicester head coach.

"When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren't good at anything. It was as frank as that.

"So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements for Italy."

Borthwick had spent just 11 days in camp with his players prior to getting their Six Nations under way at Twickenham on Saturday with a third successive Calcutta Cup defeat.

After the match, the new head coach said his team have "to go through some pain" in order to grow, but later praised his charges for their "magnificent response" after conceding points against Scotland.

England will host Italy as strong favourites in their next game on Sunday.

"There are multiple areas we have tried to change. You saw some improvement in the scrum against Scotland which I was pleased about because it has been ranked as the worst scrum in tier-one rugby," said Borthwick.

"We saw some improvements in the attack and speed of ball and we tried to improve the breakdown where England were ranked the ninth quickest, so one of the slowest in tier one.

"I'd seen a habit within the team of conceding points early and not being able to respond to it. We conceded points against Scotland and the biggest thing I was looking at was the response. I thought the response was magnificent."

He added: "I feel disappointed with the result. I asked the players to do some things differently. I have asked the players to play a new way.

"I have got to get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch.

"I want them to play to the best of themselves, which we haven't seen them do for a while. I think you saw an improvement in that regard against Scotland."

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 08:47

    Retaining the Smith - Farrell 10/12 axis is surely a cofirmation of the old defenition of madness, doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result.
    And by the way get rid of the "tigers tractor" at 9

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 08:51

      U172022112003 replied:
      Looking at the squad he initially chose, think Borthwick was going Farrell at 10 and Kelly at 12 but all sides get injuries so he was basically forced back to Smith and Farrell.

  • Comment posted by quins17, today at 09:04

    I think England lost when Youngs came on. Terrible kicks giving the ball away when it was needed to control the game and keep possession. Scotland needed a try at the point, so why keep giving the ball back to them especially with very poor kicks

    • Reply posted by david, today at 09:07

      david replied:
      Well he didn’t make the team forget to defend did he? Did not set the world on fire , but his fault no chance.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 08:51

    Smith and Farrell do not work together. Pick one, use the other as a replacement.

  • Comment posted by Alan Trimby, today at 09:01

    Dombrants pathetic attempt at a tackle on Van der Merwe was a major cringe moment.......🙈

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 09:18

      The Nadger replied:
  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:01

    I think the 10-12 axis has been proven not to work with Farrell at 12.
    A 12 he isn't.
    Smith needs to be either at 10 or on the bench.
    Make the decision Steve and don't fall into the same trap as Eddie Jones

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 08:45

    Translation: Farrell isn't good at anything. Apart from cheap shots. His late hit on Russell opened the gap for Jones to set up the first try. His place kicking was abysmal, his running at 12 woeful. No idea how to link with his 10.
    ps. England's first try was a knock on.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 08:49

      U172022112003 replied:
      Care to give us the full explanation of why the try was a knock on?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:46

    Well to be honest they weren't great on Saturday!
    Defence was shocking, should applaud good attacking play from opposition but VdM and White didnt have a hand laid on them which is inexcusable. Sinfield got some work to do.

    Itoje not player he was, needs to be rested/benched and start Chessum and Ribbans in 2nd row. Start Earl, Ludlam and Dombrandt. Farrell 10 Smith bench. Drop Youngs for good!

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 08:52

      chris replied:
      Agree with most of this. Farrell is best at 10.
      Jack Willis in and maybe his brother Tom will be a future England 8.

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Cole, today at 09:02

    3 tries when Scotland just about walked through a defence certainly shows there is work to do.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 09:13

      MikePennis replied:
  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 08:51

    Smith and Farrell don't work as a 10/12. Let smith have the 10, put an actual inside center at 12 (Manu please) and leave the 13 shirt to an actual creative outside centre. OF has been a great servant, but he did nothing in that game that any other (Eng qualified) 12 in the Prem couldn't do. Have him on the bench, but give the captaincy to Lawes or even Itoje, and move forward.

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 09:03

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      Smith has nearly 20 England caps now, and has not performed to a level that suggests he is capable of playing at 10 for England. He has the occasional minute of excellence but that’s it. Also is incapable of controlling the game sufficiently for an international 10. He’s miles behind Ntamack, Farrell, Russell, Biggar and Sexton. Excellent club player but not international material.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 08:56

    Could and should have beaten Scotland, bar a few lapses England controlled much of the game, though there is much to improve. OF is not a centre and cost us 2 tries. Interesting how well the scrum went especially when Cole came on

    • Reply posted by sensiblesid, today at 08:59

      sensiblesid replied:
      Unless you can tackle you won't win games.

  • Comment posted by Scientist101, today at 09:04

    Picking Farrell at 12 is a mistake, the same one Jones made for years. Picking players out of position needs to stop. Scotland were the better team and took their chances in a close game, well done to them. SB needs to use this 6 nations to impose his way of playing, find the players and the team that can fit his system before the world cup.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:03

    England are basically starting from scratch, so not expecting much in the next year or so - so being realistic, we have to write off the world cup, even excluding a punchers chance of progression. But lets get the foundations in, younger players blending in, Borthwicks style of playing, and see where we can go.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 09:14

      Gaz replied:
      100% sensible assessment

  • Comment posted by MoonPie, today at 08:51

    Surely, what we all want to see is entertainment as well as victory.

  • Comment posted by H37, today at 09:04

    Borthwick's assessment is refreshingly honest. Poor defence, attack and goal kicking. But, the time to start owning results personally starts very soon.

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 09:03

    Structurally English rugby is going backwards. Reducing the salary cap is hurting England. Quality foreign players give vital experience to other players in a squad, they help the development process. Instead teams are signing journeyman who are available all season. French rugby benefits from having many foreign stars in the league. A happy balance is needed but England can't compete anymore.

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 09:08

      Will replied:
      Reducing the salary cap may hurt England in the short term but all the professional teams going bankrupt would hurt England more long term.

  • Comment posted by Lo-bit-in, today at 09:04

    England should be better than Scotland but on Saturday rhey were not the Scots did play better and anyone saying something else was not watching the same match however England will get stronger i am sure

    • Reply posted by alibor, today at 09:09

      alibor replied:
      Why should England be better than Scotland - that is one of Englandshire’s main problems - arrogance.

  • Comment posted by Australopithecus Magnificus, today at 08:58

    Hard to argue against Borthwick when he says that England wasn't good at anything. What are they better at than anyone else? Be honest - two eyed honest.

    • Reply posted by Australopithecus Magnificus, today at 09:16

      Australopithecus Magnificus replied:
      Apologies for adding to my initial comment, but I left out a sentence at the end: You have to be the best at several things to win a World Cup.

  • Comment posted by rucam1010, today at 08:52

    England reminded me of how Scotland used to play pre Cotter/Toony. Had a lot of the ball and showed some nice touches but lacked the X factor player(s) to make a difference when it mattered most. I don't think Smith/ Farrell axis is a disaster but it needs a Tuilagi in the centre to give attack more direction. If Scotland didn't have VDM, this HYS would likely be talking about England's 'rebirth'.

    • Reply posted by youre a fud, today at 09:00

      youre a fud replied:
      that's like saying if Brasil didn't have Pele they wouldn't have won all those world cups, one man does not make a team

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 09:15

    Start with England's defence. Three men couldnt stop VDM and the scrum half's try for Scotland was abysmally simple. Itoje seems to have had all the flair taken out of him and the distinct lack of captaincy must be a worry for England. Conceding 4 tries at Twickenham and being beaten isnt a good start to the 6N considering that they have two stronger teams to face.

  • Comment posted by GretaGarbage, today at 09:15

    Some of it was positive they at least looked to try to play but two simple things need addressing before anything else in IMHO.

    1) Pick a 10 at 10 & a 12 at 12 not two 10's. Either have the nads to drop Farrell or start him at 10 & use Smith as a finisher. If Smith is in the 10 channel come the Ireland game they are going to hit him all day as his defence is suspect.

    2) Ben Youngs is pants

