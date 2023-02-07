Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' men have scored 25 tries on their 10 Six Nations visits to Murrayfield since 2003

Wales head to Edinburgh this weekend looking to bounce back from Six Nations defeat against Ireland knowing Murrayfield has often been a happy hunting ground.

The Dragons have won on seven of their 10 trips to Scotland in the last two decades.

But can you name the 16 different Welshmen who have scored Six Nations tries in Scotland since 2003?

We have given you some hints and five minutes - so get started and good luck!

