Henry Slade sustained a hip injury in Exeter's Champions Cup win over Castres last month

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.

Slade, 29, withdrew from England's squad before their defeat by Scotland last week because of a hip injury he sustained in Exeter's win over Castres.

He is joined in the squad by London Irish winger Henry Arundell, who has recovered from a foot problem.

Veteran forward Courtney Lawes is also included in the camp.

Vice-captain Lawes is unlikely to face the Azzurri as he was not named among the 36, but is being kept involved by head coach Steve Borthwick as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury.

England are looking to bounce back from their opening defeat by the Scots when they face Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Borthwick will trim his squad again later in the week when he announces his matchday 23.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.