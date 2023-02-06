Close menu

England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments15

Henry Slade
Henry Slade sustained a hip injury in Exeter's Champions Cup win over Castres last month
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.

Slade, 29, withdrew from England's squad before their defeat by Scotland last week because of a hip injury he sustained in Exeter's win over Castres.

He is joined in the squad by London Irish winger Henry Arundell, who has recovered from a foot problem.

Veteran forward Courtney Lawes is also included in the camp.

Vice-captain Lawes is unlikely to face the Azzurri as he was not named among the 36, but is being kept involved by head coach Steve Borthwick as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury.

England are looking to bounce back from their opening defeat by the Scots when they face Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Borthwick will trim his squad again later in the week when he announces his matchday 23.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 19:02

    Give Ben Youngs a big hug and then point him in the direction of the hospitality circuit.

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 19:01

    ITALIA, ITALIA ITALIA

    Sorry couldn’t resist :D

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 18:58

    The slim to no chance of a Championship disappeared on Saturday so I would be bold and go for this lineup.
    Genge. Waker, Sinkler, Ribbans, Chessum, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrant, Mitchell, Smith, OHC, Lawrence, Slade, Arundell, Steward.
    George, Rodd, Cole, Lawes, Earl, JVP. Farrell, Freeman

  • Comment posted by Apache Helicopter, today at 18:55

    Go away Farrell, don't let the door hit you on the way out.

  • Comment posted by Monza-Misfit, today at 18:55

    Spare us the embarassment of watching another game get kicked away ... send Ben Youngs home now

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:54

    A back row and a back three who have some slight comprehension of what defence is about would be good.
    Curry and Dombrandt missed so many tackles that they could have been auditioning to be Storm Troopers, and the back three were missing in action most of the game.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 18:57

      Dr Dre replied:
      I hear people say that Freddie Steward is world class and it confuses me. He is very good in the air, and big, but he has a lot to learn. 1:1 defence very poor.

  • Comment posted by Bear In The Air, today at 18:52

    Surely it's time to wave goodbye to Ben Youngs now, he's nowhere near the standard anymore. That box kick last week was just absolutely ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 18:51

    Sorry to see Youngs and Farrell are still considered to be good enough.

  • Comment posted by I can I can t, today at 18:51

    I am convinced by Slade, and am looking forward to seeing what he does in an organised England team with an excellent manager

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 18:55

      Dr Dre replied:
      I haven’t see much of him this year but a Manu/Slade combination or Lawrence/Marchant or Kelly/Marchant is better than last Sat. Don’t really care as long as we have two centres.

  • Comment posted by PasqualePG, today at 18:50

    Hopefully there’s been plenty of tackling practice planned for this week.🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:45

    Arundel on bench at least, I'm not convinced by Slade as he's rarely produced club form for England. Last year he was pretty average at best.
    Would like to see some changes for Italy.

    • Reply posted by Sgt_Apone, today at 18:51

      Sgt_Apone replied:
      Yeah I agree. Starting with a 10 at 10 and a 12 at 12!

