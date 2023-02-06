Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

France won 30-24 in Paris last year on their way to the Grand Slam

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan says home advantage could be pivotal in Saturday's crucial Six Nations match with France in Dublin.

Ireland and France are ranked first and second in the world and Saturday's game at the Aviva Stadium has been tipped as a potential Grand Slam decider.

Holders France have won their last three meetings and O'Sullivan says the game will be a "barn burner".

"I think home advantage is a big plus in the Six Nations," O'Sullivan said.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, O'Sullivan added the Irish crowd "might be the thing that gets us across the line".

"I certainly wouldn't be taking this to the bank yet. It will be a tough game at the Aviva Stadium next weekend."

France defeated Ireland 30-24 in Paris on their way to winning the Grand Slam in 2022 and both sides won their opening matches of this year's championship.

Ireland dominated Wales in Cardiff to secure a bonus-point win while France avoided a scare as they edged past Italy in a tense, yet thrilling encounter in Rome.

Ireland can't 'take anything for granted'

Despite suggesting Ireland will be favourites, O'Sullivan added that Andy Farrell's men cannot "take anything for granted" against the French.

Ireland will be without three important players - Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park - while captain Johnny Sexton will have to pass return to play protocols after being taken off for a HIA against Wales.

"I think we are going to get a lot of things right to beat France," O'Sullivan added.

"They see this as the hinge game in their championship, so I think it is all up in the air."

O'Sullivan, who was Ireland's head coach from 2001-2008, said France were his "bug bearer" throughout his time in charge.

Ireland only defeated the French once in his tenure - in 2003 - and were on the losing end for seven consecutive matches.

"That cost us a couple of championships," O'Sullivan recalled, adding the current French team remind him of the side who won four titles in the noughties.

"I wouldn't be nailing us on for a win. France went into the doldrums and into the wilderness from 2010 until 2020.

"But now they have come back, they are a different team, they are more organised and back where they were in the noughties."